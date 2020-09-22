Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Apply now for the Broadband Connectors Pilot

WEDC is accepting applications through Sept. 30, 2020, for the Broadband Connectors Pilot initiative.

This pilot program is open to local and tribal governments as well as school districts.

From the applications received, WEDC will select six entities to work with to foster a better understanding of the type(s) of technical assistance they need most to apply for state, federal or private broadband programs.

With the learning achieved through this pilot program, WEDC aims to better understand the challenges in making high-speed internet universally accessible throughout Wisconsin, with the ultimate goal of using what is learned during this pilot program to expand broadband access statewide.

Learn more about the program or apply now.

Apply now for the Broadband Connectors Pilot

