Innovative Healthcare and Consumer Chief Marketer John Rindlaub Jr. to Foster Client Successes as a Member of Chief Outsiders

Rindlaub is skilled at implementing disruptive go-to-market strategies that gain market share and profits

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In joining Chief Outsiders as its latest fractional Chief Marketing Officer, John Rindlaub Jr. plans to bring his expansive, growth mindset—along with winning strategies—to help mid-sized businesses disrupt their marketplace and gain sizable share.

Rindlaub joins Chief Outsiders – the nation’s pre-eminent group of CMOs – at a time when demand for fractional executive insights is at an all-time high.

With a deep well of experiences in healthcare (Express Scripts, Health Net, Centene); consumer/ecommerce (Pepsi, J &J, Barnes &Noble); and financial services (Citi and Fleet Banks), Rindlaub has notched more than 30 years of hands-on marketing experience in working with CEOs to develop growth strategies founded on breakthrough, data-driven customer insights. Rindlaub is also noted for inspiring teams to be and do their best.

His brand-building and performance marketing skills helped power more than $9 billion in revenue growth while serving as VP of Marketing and Consumer Experience at Centene Corporation, overseeing go-to-market strategies for its Medicare Advantage business. In a similar level of outsized success, Rindlaub helped boost sales by 5X – from $61 million to $360 million – during the early days of Barnes & Noble’s eCommerce solution, as they were seeking to gravitate from being an exclusive bricks-and-mortar bookseller.

“John is noted for taking on the toughest growth challenges and ensuring that companies gain a data-based plan that is poised for delivering results,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ West team. “John is a recognized expert in business planning for profitable growth, innovation, customer acquisition and customer experience."

Rindlaub obtained his MBA in Marketing from the Columbia Business School, and earned a B.A., History, from Williams College.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,000 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com