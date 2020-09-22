NextCure Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



NextCure investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020 , inclusive (the “Class Period”), AND/OR pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Registration and Prospectus filed with the SEC on November 12 and 18, 2019, and suffered losses greater than $ 10 0,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

A class action lawsuit filed against NextCure in United States District Court alleges that the NextCure Defendants misled investors by issuing false and misleading statements concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318’s potential to treat patients’ refractory to PD-1 therapies. According to the class action complaint, the Defendants’ statements were materially misleading, because the NC318 data Defendants possessed showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses. Had the truth been revealed, according to the complaint, the market would have seen that NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types, that the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all), and, as a result, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.



