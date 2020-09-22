Bringing the Bang® – World’s First Key Lime Pie Energy Drink!

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an epic and unprecedented move, Bang® Energy launched the new, ultra-delicious dessert-flavored Key Lime Pie — featuring 9 Essential Amino Acids!



“My husband has to give me credit for suggesting he make a Key Lime Pie-flavored Bang® Energy Drink,” stated Bang Director of Marketing Meg Liz Owoc, wife of company CEO/CSO Jack Owoc.

“Yes, Meg did suggest Key Lime Pie Bang® Energy after seeing a soon-to-be-released Key Lime Pie high-protein Bang® Bar™ on my desk,” Jack Owoc conceded, “and I have to admit — this is my new fave Bang® flave!”

“Key Lime Pie is the most revolutionary and epic Bang® Energy flavor we have ever launched,” the founder of Bang® continued. “As chief scientific officer, we like to accomplish what appears to be scientifically impossible. No other company has ever created a sugar-free, zero-calorie, radically different Key Lime Pie carbonated energy drink. However, we flipped the script and overcame this monumental challenge by making a super-brilliant new energy drink flavor innovation and flavor sensation!

“Once again, Bang® delivered ‘innovation that exceeds all expectation!™’ It’s literally mind-blowing — you can actually taste the pie, then the key lime, followed by the actual pie crust. It’s with great enthusiasm that I anticipate how well our friends, fans, and followers respond to this mouth-watering flavor. On just TikTok alone, we have 5.3 billion views on #BangEnergy, who I know are just dying to try this new flave.”

“We don’t make people want our products. Bang® Energy makes products people want!” –Jack Owoc

Key lime pie is way beyond just another new flavor — it is the first energy drink that contains all 9 EAAs. In fact, ALL of the new 23 Bang® flavors contain these crucial amino acids!

Thank you for making Bang® Energy #1! Bang® Energy is proud to be named the #1 FASTEST GROWING COMPANY in 2020 by the South Florida Business Journal. This award was given to diverse companies reporting sustained revenue growth from 2017 to 2019. We are proud to announce that Bang® Energy earned the top spot, generating retail sales of $1.28 billion in 2019, with a reported 705% in revenue growth over the course of two years.

“Bang® is highly committed to being bigger, bolder, brilliant, and more badass with everything we do. Most importantly, my team and I sincerely thank you for making Bang® the most revolutionary beverage phenom in history!” –Jack Owoc

Bang® Energy thrives on non-stop innovation, relentlessly setting trends, shifting paradigms, and zigging when everybody else is zagging! The world’s most innovative beverage company also recently launched Redline® Cognitive Candy™ and Noo Fuzion™, creating two new super-innovative beverage categories!

You can find the new Bang® Energy Key Lime Pie flavor at selected Walmart stores and bangenergy.com. After the initial launch, it will be available at Quick Trip, HEB, Publix, HyVee, Speedway, Target, and a host of other retail and online outlets.

About Bang® Energy

Jack Owoc is the CEO, Chief Scientific Officer, and founder of Bang® Energy and its extensive portfolio of allied brands. Bang® Energy was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind: to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. Bang® Energy has funded roughly 30 landmark, human-subject studies on its products, including Bang® and Redline energy drinks, at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, and other top universities in the country. Jack Owoc and this team continue to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining the company’s distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." For more information and daily trendsetting updates, workout tips, and supplement research, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram, @BangEnergy.CEO. Also, visit Bang Energy’s website at www.Bangenergy.com, and follow Bang Energy on Instagram @BangEnergy.

For more information about Bang® Energy, please contact info@vpxsports.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d85a584-7000-4431-81ca-1d9b94fde1b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4ec0b4-3d5e-4df2-a0fd-4f2a52a62d4e