Civil War-era military amputation kit sells for $5,000 at Holabird's Great American Pow-Wow Auction held August 27-31

Civil War-era military amputation kit made around 1861 by G. Tiemann & Co. (N.Y.), which had been making surgical instruments since 1826 ($5,000).

Pair of circa 1910-1920 railroad signal lamps, one the four-color Adlake lamp, a prize for any collector, the other marked “SP & Co.”, for Southern Pacific Railway ($5,375).

Choice, attractive crystalline gold specimen weighing 5.45 troy ounces, containing lead and silver sulfides and having one cut edge, exposing a high percentage of native gold ($5,625).

Beautiful, American-made 1970s Fender jazz bass guitar, the Cadillac of Fender bass guitars, serial #282180, with a sunburst finish and a rosewood fret board ($3,375).