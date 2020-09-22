Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Deer Archery Hunting Season Opens September 26

NASHVILLE --- The 2020 deer archery-only hunting season opens statewide in Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 26. The archery-only season dates are the same statewide Sept. 26-Oct. 30 and Nov. 2-6. You can use archery equipment at any time during the statewide deer season that runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

There are ample opportunities for deer hunters in Tennessee looking for public land to hunt. There are more than 100 wildlife management areas and refuges across the state open at various times for hunting. Find area specific regulations at http://www.eregulations.com/tennessee/hunting/.  Hunters are reminded that they must possess the appropriate licenses and permits. Specific regulations and license requirements do apply. Private lands are also available for hunting. For hunting on private land, hunters must obtain permission from landowners.

The 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide contains all the information for hunters. Guides are available where hunting and fishing licenses are sold and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, and the TWRA On the Go app.

The antlerless deer bag limits for the archery-only season are four in Units A-D and three per day in Unit L and Unit CWD. The antlered deer bag limit is a total of two for the entire 2020-21 deer seasons. In Unit CWD, the statewide limit may be exceeded if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or taken under the Replacement Buck Program. Unit CWD consists of the counties of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton.

---TWRA---

2020 Deer Archery Hunting Season Opens September 26

