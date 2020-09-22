Smashing Grapes Kitchen + Wine Bar Opens Its Doors Bringing Coastal California Cuisine to Annapolis

The upscale kitchen + wine bar will provide guests with a world-class wine experience in a comfortable, inviting Cali-Chic atmosphere

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smashing Grapes, an upscale, coastal California inspired kitchen and wine bar has opened its doors in the charming city of Annapolis, which will provide locals and visitors with a world-class wine and dining experience.



This wine country inspired restaurant will offer a Cali-chic experience serving up a fusion of Mediterranean and California Coastal cuisine and more than 350 world-class wines any palate can enjoy. The new restaurant brings the spirit of Napa Valley to the Mid-Atlantic in a sophisticated, comfortable and inviting setting.

“Here at Smashing Grapes Kitchen & Bar, we wanted to bring an idyllic West Coast-styled experience to the region and offer our guests a wine list and menu that is thoughtful and provides a tailored and memorable experience,” said James King, Smashing Grapes’ restaurateur. “When guests visit Smashing Grapes they will get a first-class experience with a sommelier-crafted wine list, innovative craft cocktails and a menu that brings new flavors to the Annapolis food scene.”

Smashing Grapes boasts an expansive wine lists of bold reds and crisp and tangy whites from Spain, Argentina, Germany, California and beyond. In addition to its broad wine list, Smashing Grapes’ seasoned chef, Matthew Newland, crafted a menu highlighting Coastal California inspired dishes with sustainably sourced, unique ingredients. Menu options include the grilled avocado tacos made with corn tortillas, topped with Fresno chili dressing and the California burger featuring a vegan patty, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and grilled corn salsa.

The distinct wine tasting experience offered at the restaurant transports guests to wine country without ever having left the Mid-Atlantic. Guests will be able to discover the background and history of the wine of their choice from Smashing Grapes’ wine experts who are available to elevate the guest experience.

The restaurant’s elegant aesthetic is trimmed with comfy, thoughtful finishes throughout. Smashing Grapes can accommodate 375 guests within the main dining room, private and outdoor dining spaces, bar and lounge areas. As Smashing Grapes opens its doors, the restaurant will be offering a variety of options for its guests during the Covid-19 pandemic including, spacious in-restaurant dining and take out options. The restaurant will be following local policies and regulations for the safety of its staff and guests. Reservations can be made in advance and private dining spaces is available for special occasions including, rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, birthday parties, or company happy hours.

To learn more, visit www.smashinggrapes.com. Get social with Smashing Grapes on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sgkitchenwinebar or www.instagram.com/smashing_grapes on Instagram, using the handle @Smashing_Grapes.

About Smashing Grapes Kitchen + Wine Bar

Smashing Grapes Kitchen + Wine Bar in Annapolis, MD serves a fusion of Mediterranean and California coastal cuisines, paired with world class wines and craft cocktails that will transcend the expectations of even the boldest palates. The Smashing Grapes experience is something very new and completely unique to the Mid-Atlantic. Smashing Grapes brings what is timely and special about the West Coast food and wine scene to the Mid-Atlantic region offering a contemporary, California-chic aesthetic, in a laid back and natural way. The restaurant has been tailored to a create a world class dining experience with a menu to match. For more information about Smashing Grapes, visit www.smashinggrapes.com.

Media Contact:

Carey Jester

Uproar PR for Smashing Grapes Kitchen + Wine Bar

cjester@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9821fc9b-b896-4b11-b24f-8b829543473f