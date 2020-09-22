TMS Health Solutions Announces Company Name Change to Mindful Health Solutions

Focusing on its commitment to providing accessible patient-centric care, TMS Health Solutions rebrands its company name and adds new locations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMS Health Solutions, an industry leader in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and evidence-based psychiatric treatments, announced that the company will begin operating as Mindful Health Solutions.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Richard Bermudes, Mindful Health Solutions provides innovative, patient-centric care with the focus of an academic research institution, continually incorporating new and groundbreaking treatment methods while committed to educating the community.

As well-established leaders in TMS, the practice continues to add new treatment modalities, such as esketamine nasal spray and electroconvulsive therapy based on the understanding that integrating medication and non-medication treatments work best to facilitate mind health. Given this evolution, they move towards a name that supports this expanding service line. “Mindful” emphasizes a patient-first mindset, something they have always had and are committed to maintaining and growing, as they move into the future while mindfully focused on the present.

What differentiates Mindful Health Solutions from most behavioral practices is the heavy focus on innovation. Along with the name change, Mindful Health Solutions announced a new tagline, “Innovative Psychiatry Services.” The tagline reinforces both the history and the continuing mission — providing access to the most advanced psychiatry services available to help patients gain relief from suffering.

This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed along with a new website URL, which prominently features the company’s focus on psychiatric treatments and providing accessible care.

Founder Dr. Richard Bermudes stated “After thoughtful deliberation, we are changing our name to Mindful Health Solutions, our original name when we founded the company. Over the past few years, we have developed a practice that we believe redefines the psychiatric outpatient experience. As part of our growth, we felt it was appropriate to rebrand our company. The word mindful encompasses our overall care and patient-first consideration.”

Headquartered in San Francisco’s Union Square, Mindful Health Solutions has more than 15 locations throughout California. Their most recent location in Newport Beach, located at 4100 Newport Place Drive, Suite #730, will feature four psychiatrists and a nurse practitioner.. They are also opening a new location in Elk Grove and recently acquired a psychiatric practice in Roseville, both near Sacramento. Additional locations are slated to open within the next couple of years.

“We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, Mindful Health Solutions, because it allows us to better represent our care and treatment philosophy,” added Brad Hummel, Chief Executive Officer.

For those not located in Newport Beach or without a Mindful Health Solutions psychiatrist near them, telepsychiatry appointments are also available. These virtual appointments allow patients to connect with clinicians and staff through video conferencing and are easy, safe, and secure.

To learn more about Mindful Health Solutions, its services, and its locations, please visit: https://mindfulhealthsolutions.com/.

About Mindful Health Solutions

At Mindful Health Solutions, our dedicated and skilled psychiatrists work tirelessly to ensure that each patient who walks through our doors is treated with respect and compassion. We understand how difficult it can be to navigate the struggles of everyday life when you are suffering from a mental illness or clinical depression, and our goal is to help you mitigate those difficulties to the best of our abilities and help you find recovery. We help patients with medication needs as well as offering the most advanced treatments available, including TMS and esketamine. We accept all major insurances.

The primary form of treatment that we provide is TMS, which is one of the most effective therapies for clinical depression. This procedure stimulates nerve cells in the brain using magnetic fields. Often, TMS therapy works best in conjunction with antidepressants, psychotherapy, or lifestyle changes. It is non-invasive, FDA-approved, and covered by most insurances.

At each of our locations in California, plus telepsychiatry services, we treat a variety of conditions such as clinical depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), memory disorders, and chronic pain.