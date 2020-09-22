Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction Brings Temporary Closure to Grassy Island Access Area

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2020) – Due to construction activities at the Blewett Falls Dam by Duke Energy, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Grassy Island Access Area has been closed for public use until further notice starting Sept. 23. During the construction, which is estimated to take approximately 24 months, water levels on Blewett Falls Lake will be maintained at a range of six to eight feet below full-pond elevation.

The Pee Dee Public Access Area will remain open during the construction, but should be used with caution as boaters may experience navigational hazards due to the lower lake levels. The Commission reminds boaters to always wear a life jacket, be alert for floating debris and contact local law enforcement if you observe a hazardous situation that needs immediate response.

To locate other boat ramps in the area or for more information on boating in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.  

