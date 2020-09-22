SBA Awards $5.5 Million in PRIME Grants to Help Emerging Micro-Entrepreneurs Gain Access to Capital

Grant Awardees Include 23 Provider Organizations Located in Opportunity Zones

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty organizations across the United States that assist disadvantaged entrepreneurs are set to receive nearly $5.5 million in grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Program for Investment in Micro-Entrepreneurs (PRIME). These nonprofit organizations help low-income entrepreneurs gain access to capital to establish and expand their small businesses.

This year, the SBA placed emphasis on projects that will offer training and technical assistance to strengthen economically disadvantaged businesses, particularly those that service entrepreneurs in Opportunity Zones, rural areas, and HUBZones.

“Capital is king for any aspiring or current entrepreneur, and the SBA is committed to providing critical funding to small businesses,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “Retaining jobs – and creating new ones – is essential this year, and we are proud to award this year’s PRIME grants to assist entrepreneurs with the necessary training to create thriving sustainable businesses.”

This year’s 30 recipients come from 19 states and the District of Columbia, and 23 of the recipients are in Opportunity Zones. President Trump signed legislation creating Opportunity Zones in 2017 to spur new capital investment in America’s economically distressed communities. Nearly 9,000 communities in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and five territories have been designated as Opportunity Zones.

The PRIME grants range from $75,000 to $250,000, and typically require at least 50 percent in matching funds or in-kind contributions. In total, over 120 organizations applied for PRIME grants for 2020.

PRIME was created by Congress as part of the Program for Investment in Microentrepreneurs Act of 1999. Grant funds will be made available on September 30, 2020, and the project period for each grant is one year.

For more information on the SBA’s PRIME grants and a list of this year’s grantees, go online to www.sba.gov/content/prime-grantees.

