Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,540 in the last 365 days.

Minister McConalogue, in a meeting with EU Fisheries Commissioner Sinkevičius, stresses the importance of a protecting the Irish fishing Industry in negotiations with the UK

For the first time since his appointment, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D., met today with EU Fisheries Commissioner Virginius Sinkevičius in Brussels. The focus of today’s meeting was on the state of play with regard to fisheries within the overall Brexit negotiations.

The Minister again stressed the central importance of the fishing industry in Ireland, as an island nation. The Minister made it very clear that Ireland’s fishing industry is in a particularly precarious position as Ireland shares its main fish stocks and its waters on three sides with the UK. The Minister also emphasised that any outcome in the future relationship negotiations that results in a loss of quota share for the EU would cause permanent damage to our fishing industry. 

Minister McConalogue stated, “The negotiating team must follow the EU mandate and defend existing quota shares and access arrangements, by linking the overall economic partnership and the conclusion of a fishing agreement to the fullest extent.”

The Minister also expressed confidence that the Commissioner and Michel Barnier would continue to defend Irish and EU fishing interests and relayed the strong message from the Irish fishing industry that unity and cooperation are vital among the European institutions and the Member States.

Commenting afterwards on the meeting, Minister McConalogue said “I was very glad to meet Commissioner Sinkevičius today and outline the negative social and economic impacts for fishing and coastal communities in Ireland, if a fair and balanced Fisheries Agreement is not reached with the UK. I welcome the opportunity to continue this close engagement with Commissioner Sinkevičius going forward.”

 

 

ENDS

Date Released: 22 September 2020

You just read:

Minister McConalogue, in a meeting with EU Fisheries Commissioner Sinkevičius, stresses the importance of a protecting the Irish fishing Industry in negotiations with the UK

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.