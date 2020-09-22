Enmotus Launches First-Ever Artificial Intelligent Enabled SSD

FuzeDrive, The World’s Smartest SSD Delivers Performance, Capacity and a new “Gold Level” Endurance Rating

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enmotus, the leader in AI powered storage technology, today launched the industry’s first AI powered SSD – FuzeDrive SSD. FuzeDrive blends high endurance static SLC with QLC on the same M.2 board, offering high capacity storage that performs higher in real world applications and lasts considerably longer. The Artificial Intelligence, which is based on the company’s enterprise server technology, analyzes usage patterns and automatically moves active and write intensive data to the SLC portion of the drive. Quite simply, the SSD self-optimizes to ensure that heavy or frequently used storage traffic from applications or the operating system is directed to and from the SLC and utilizes the QLC to store less used or inactive games or volumes of data, thereby not taxing QLCs lower endurance. Taking advantage of the SLC’s low latency and high endurance enables gamers and professionals alike to experience lightning fast responsiveness and work or play harder for longer.



"When more typical consumer workloads are in play, the FuzeDrive delivers excellent performance. This is where it matters and where we find the FuzeDrive delivering better than many more expensive TLC-powered SSDs. Excellent," said Jon Coulter of Tweaktown.

“Enmotus developed a solution that reacts to the way the user actually uses their storage, rather than focus on raw speeds and feeds. We wanted to offer the community a device that performs more smoothly and consistently over it’s life,” said Andy Mills, CEO/co-founder of Enmotus. “Furthermore, we wanted to offer a new classification system that helps users understand the level of endurance they are buying with any SSD now that we have much lower enduring type of NAND technology entering the market. This will greatly simplify the buying process for end users who are becoming increasingly concerned about the durability of the newer SSDs,” continued Andy.

The fixed SLC portion of FuzeDrive delivers performance even as your fill your drive. In a recent video review, Wendell Wilson of Level1 techs stated, that FuzeDrive SSD "Keeps its performance edge even as you write hundreds of gigabytes of data."

Another important step for the industry is simplifying how endurance is expressed with a newly introduced Gold, Silver Bronze classification based on the JEDEC standards for SSD endurance. TBW (terabytes written) and DWPD (Drive writes per day) confuses consumers, especially since these numbers depend on the actual capacity of the SSD as well, allowing SSD vendors to appear to be offering higher levels of endurance by simply increasing the capacity. The terms Gold, Silver and Bronze endurance are simply these stated TBW numbers normalized to 1TB with clearly identifiable levels of endurance that correspond to well understood thresholds. More information is available on the new classification system at the company’s web site.

Available in both 900GB and 1.6TB capacities, FuzeDrive SSD also ships with optional expansion software that allows users to create a much larger capacity drive up to 32TB in size, or add the capacity later as it’s needed without having to reinstall your operating system or applications, or move to another drive.

Summary Specs:

900GB total capacity includes 24GB of fixed SLC

1.6TB total capacity includes 128GB of fixed SLC

Includes free expansion software

Includes free cloning software

Designed for Windows 10

Compatible with Intel and AMD

Consumers can pre-order FuzeDrive SSD today on Indiegogo, and is currently sampling at OEMs and system integrators worldwide.

