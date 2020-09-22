GDPR has Increased Cloud Data Center Investment in Germany

Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Germany is among one of the most regulated countries for cloud computing in Europe. The cloud data center spending in Germany is estimated to be over $8 billion in 2020. The spending on IaaS and SaaS is likely to increase by over 20% in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, the GDPR is driving investments and the regional cloud network development in Germany.

In an attempt to boost digitalization, the German government is likely to spend around $4 billion on artificial intelligence products and services by 2025. Similar investments from private companies are likely to make Germany a leading AI market. Equinix, Interxion, Digital Realty, and NTT Global Data Center are among the major revenue contributors in the market.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Germany Market?

The pandemic has already postponed the construction of new facilities and halted the ongoing construction of facilities across Germany. The data center market in Germany is likely to witness supply chain issues, as many vendors are dependent on China and Taiwan for manufacturing of the IT and power and cooling infrastructure solutions. The projects that were scheduled to open in Q1 and Q2 2020, might get affected to a considerable extent due to the pandemic outbreak.

What are the Key Factors Attracting Investment in Germany?

Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to drive the data center market growth in Germany between 2019 and 2025. In Europe, Germany was one of the leaders in IoT innovations in 2019. Big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the data center market in Germany as enterprises in the country are observing high data generation across industries.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Germany data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in Germany is also included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Germany.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Germany data center market size during 2020-2025, is included exclusively in this report.

The report further categorizes the data center market in Germany into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the data center market in Germany.

Key Developments

In 2019, Germany witnessed investment in around 25 new facility projects.

CloudHQ NDC Data Center and Vantage Data Center are the new entrants planning to build multiple hyperscale facilities.

The presence of facilities in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which is likely to boost the adoption of efficient generator systems.

The adoption of redundant rack PDUs of over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will give a significant boost to the region.

The data center market in Germany has a strong potential for modular/prefabricated facilities among edge facility deployment.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Atos, Arista, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp

Construction Contractors – Arup, M+W Group, Winthrop Engineering, Lupp Group, WBS Group, STS Group, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center), Callaghan Engineering, Zech Group, Max Bögl Group

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Climaventa, Cummins, Eaton, KINOLT (Euro-Diesel), Kohler SDMO, Legrand, MTU On Site Energy, Riello UPS, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Vertiv

Data Center Investors - CloudHQ, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, HLkomm, Keyweb, NDC Data Center, NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Center (Etix Everywhere)





