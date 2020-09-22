Jay At Play Florida Showcases Growing Portfolio of Innovative and Creative Toy Brands
Jay At Play Florida showcases growing portfolio of innovative and creative toy brandsMIAMI, FL, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading toy brand Jay At Play Florida outlines a selection of favorites from its growing portfolio of doll, plush, youth electronics, collectible, craft, and activities lines.
Established in 2004, global toy company Jay At Play now boasts a wealth of innovative and creative doll, plush, youth electronics, collectible, craft, and activities brands. Available in the U.S. from famous retailers including Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, and more, Jay At Play Florida provides a closer look at just some of its best-selling lines, such as lullaby-playing Lullabrites and Stuffaloons stuffed balloons.
Jay At Play Florida first introduces its range of soft and cuddly collectible plush characters for boys and girls, Mushabelly. "Mush 'em and they grumble, push 'em and they tumble – that's our Mushabelly collectible plush characters," says a Jay At Play Florida representative. "Any way you mush, they're gonna grumble, grumble, grumble," they add.
Jay At Play's popular range of Mushabelly collectible plush characters includes Loni the Llama, Sammy the Sloth, Lilly the Ladybug, Duncan the Dragon, and Ethan the Elephant. Each Mushabelly promises to be entertaining and fun, according to Jay At Play Florida, for kids of all ages. Marketed as an excellent gift for both girls and boys, Jay At Play's high-quality Mushabelly characters are not just soft and cuddly but also highly collectible, too, the global toy brand reports.
Also among Jay At Play Florida's best-sellers is its range of Happy Nappers. Colorful, fun play pillows which pull open to reveal a sleepy sack surprise, benefits of cute and cuddly Happy Nappers from Jay At Play Florida include being a plush, pillow, and sleepy sack in one. "Perfect for sleepovers, Happy Nappers ensure that kids stay snug," adds Jay At Play Florida.
Similarly popular are Jay At Play Florida's Stuffaloons and Lullabrites. The fun, new way to inflate, create, and celebrate with their very own stuffed balloons, Stuffaloons provide kids of all ages with unlimited creative fun, Jay At Play Florida says. Stuffaloons kits each come complete with Jay At Play's innovative Stuffaloons maker, standard and mini balloons, a selection of confetti and glitter, reusable clips, a number of colorful display cones, ribbons, pom-poms, and more.
Lullabrites, meanwhile, are Jay At Play's lullaby-playing light-up pillow-and-plush combos. "Soothing young kids off to sleep with twinkling lights and calming melodies, including Brahms' Lullaby and Hush Little Baby, Lullabrites are the perfect friends to help them doze off at bedtime," says Jay At Play Florida's spokesperson. As seen on TV, individual and imaginative Lullabrites characters include a choice of traditional bears, a turtle, a panda, and—most popular of all—a lullaby-playing light-up unicorn, among numerous other designs.
Mushabelly, Happy Nappers, Stuffaloons, and Lullabrites are just four of a wide range of award-winning dolls, plush toys, youth electronics, collectibles, crafts, and activities available from Jay At Play Florida. Further Jay At Play Florida lines currently include Wish Me Puppies, FlipaZoo, Zigamazoos, JamBrites, Popzeez, Super Cute Little Babies, and Twinkle Play Tents.
