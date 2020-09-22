Small Baking Boxes - The First Of 3 New Ranges From Britain Loves Baking

Britain Loves Baking Britain Loves Baking Small Bread Box

The first of three new ranges from their new larger London production facility, trade accounts can order via a new dedicated online b2b section

Our mission is to put people and our purpose first, and we are happy to invest in providing free baking lessons to the nation so people can just bake what they want when they want” — greg wixted

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain Loves Baking is an innovative response by food entrepreneurs who experienced the rapid decline of their hospitality businesses in Australia and the UK when the Covid 19 pandemic took hold. Within weeks they reengineered their entire business model. They created inspirational meal and grocery boxes in Australia and baking boxes in the UK – and delivered them straight to consumers doors.

Britain Loves Baking’s Small Box Range retails for £15 to £17. Each box has 3 to 4 inspirational recipes, all made with quality dry and ambient ingredients, including any oils or coconut butter. All are accurately weighed and measured. The packaging is simple and functional, so the focus is all about the baking. The Small Boxes range will be part of the core offer, with the aim of making baking accessible to everyone - from the experienced home baker, to the millions of new bakers who have taken up baking during lockdown. It will give inspiration to millions who want to develop their skills or to parents who want to teach the next generation of young bakers.

THE SMALL BOX RANGE INCLUDES:

Real Bread Baking Box: 4 real bread recipes, no additives, or preservatives and for each box sold its founder will donate £1 to the Real Bread Campaign which Britain Loves Baking supports. This box will be priced at £17

Biscuits & Cookie Baking Box: 3 large recipes bakes about 20 of each; Orange Maple, Cranberry and Oatmeal Cookies (GF), Tropical Fruit Shortbread and Chocolate & Cinnamon Snickerdoodle cookies. Priced £15

Afternoon Tea Baking Box. Create a traditional afternoon tea at home. 4 recipes including Fruit Tea Cakes, Zesty Scones and a pot of Sour Cherry Compote, Mini Orange and Chocolate Cake with candied orange frosting and British Almond & Coconut Macaroons. Serves up to 4 people for £17

Sweet bread Baking Box: A sure-fire way to get kids baking! 4 recipes including all the ambient ingredients necessary to complete the recipes - customers won’t need to buy anything else. £16

Brownie Your Way Baking Box: comes with 2 base recipes and bags of add on ingredients that make up 6 different types of brownies, or customers can just add in that they want and do it their way £17

As with all Britain Loves Baking Boxes everyone can access their YouTube channel and Bake Along with Libby lessons from the company’s very talented social media baker. Each week she will be creating content that inspires a love of positive and mindful baking.

“We believe this interactive approach to baking will appeal to bakers of all ages. The interactive videos can be viewed on any device, streamed or downloaded, making all the content much more accessible. Our mission is to put people and our purpose first, and we are happy to invest in providing free baking lessons to the nation so people can just bake what they want when they want.” explains Chief Baking Officer, Greg Wixted.

Customers can order at www.britainlovesbaking.com the range is also available in selected retailers. From the 1st October all trade customers can register and open an online account, get volume discounts, personalised pricing, promotions and check lead times, order full or mixed cases and can get free next day UK mainland delivery on any orders placed by 12 noon.

Over the coming month Britain Loves Baking with be launching a new range of Kids Baking Boxes. The nations home of baking boxes has also teamed up with the nations favourite pre made cocktail company and will be launching a new a Macaroons & Martinis and Cupcakes and Cocktails Boxes in time for Christmas as part of a whole range of new Christmas line coming weeks.

Britain Loves Baking provides a series of FREE baking courses to help everyone learn new skills, bake new and exciting recipes or learn to bake their favourite treats. These course are available through subscription to their YouTube Channel: For more information please visit our website www.britainlovesbaking.com or our social channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or email thebakers@britainlovesbaking.com. Customer services can be reached on 0800 046 5670

BRITAIN LOVES BAKING INTERSTING FACTS SINCE LAUNCH IN MAY 20202

• Over 1000 boxes delivered

• Equals to 80,000 portions baked

• That’s 5 Metric Tonnes of ingredients weighed and measured the same as

• The weight of 2.5 family Cars

• The weight of 9 polar bears

• The weight of 80,000 tennis balls

• A swimming pool full of cake !

