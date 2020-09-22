Appeal Court gets new facilities

Benguela, ANGOLA, September 22 - The building that housed the Skills Development Center of National Bank of Angola in coastal Benguela province, was formally handed over to the Supreme Court on Monday to, henceforth, host the Court of Appeal of the 3rd Judicial Region of the country.,

The structure was built in the 1960's and served for Banco Ultramarino until 1976, when it became part of the BNA,

The two-floor structure occupies 3,066 square meters, 1,390 meters of which belongs to the main building..

In 2011, the building began to be adapted to new purposes, with the creation of classrooms, computer rooms, multipurpose rooms, reprography, administrative area, library, cafeteria, digital consultation room, work offices and other support.

According to BNA deputy governor, Tiago Dias, who handed over the building keys on behalf of Governor José de Lima Massano, the move will contribute to the strengthening of the Angolan justice system, aware of the greatest need and interest - that of protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.