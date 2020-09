Smarter Technologies is a G-Cloud 12 Crown Commercial Services Supplier

Smarter Technologies Logo

Smarter Technologies is an approved supplier in the UK Government’s Digital Marketplace.

We are happy to cement our position for another year for public sector organisations to take advantage of our industry-leading cloud-based services.” — David Miller, Smarter Technologies Chief Technology Officer

RINGWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company has been selected as a supplier to help public organisations access cloud computing services. Smarter Technologies has been approved as a supplier on the G-Cloud 12 framework Digital Marketplace, which is managed by the Crown Commercial Services (CCS).The framework is an innovative procurement initiative for public sector bodies that use cloud computing, including central government, local government and important sectors such as health and education and emergency services.So far, over £5 billion has been spent via the first 10 versions of G-Cloud, which provides a simple route to market for SMEs to engage with public sector departments.It is the second time that Smarter Technologies has been selected to be a part of the initiative, having previously been selected as a G-Cloud 11 supplier with the support of sister company Visionist."We are happy to cement our position for another year for public sector organisations to take advantage of our industry-leading cloud-based services,” said Smarter Technologies Chief Technology Officer David Miller.“We look forward to helping public organisations around the country realise greater efficiencies and cost-savings through our innovative and tailored technology solutions.”Smarter Technologies is able to provide a baseline service to help companies understand how their sites and systems can migrate to the cloud.Their innovative solutions include network security, appropriate smart building and compliance recommendations, asset tracking and monitoring, recommendations for utilities brokerage and other business services.Smarter Technologies’ services available through the framework include:Amazon Web Services (AWS) Design and Integration SupportAutomated and Synchronised Employee Information AI BotAutomated Business Proces and Decision MakingAutomated Workflow Service IntegrationBuild Integrate Test GDSBusiness Process Improvement (BPI)Business Rules Decision AutomationCloud-based Fever MonitoringCloud-based Asset Monitoring, Tracking, Surveillance and RecoveryCloud Hosting Readiness AssessmentCloud Hosting Cyber Risk AssessmentCommercial Procurement SupportComplete Comprehensive Hospital Information SystemCorrespondence Tracking SystemData Migration GDSDesktop End User ComputeDevice ManagementDevOps - Exploiting Transition, Transformation, Opportunities of Cloud ServicesDigital Hub and Centre of Excellence ServicesDigital Transformation Change ManagementDocument and Records Management - Transition to Cloud ServicesEnd-to-end Cloud Technology Transition, Transformation and ImplementationEnd-User Device Build ServiceEnterprise Architecture and Solutions Design for the CloudEnterprise Service Bus API ManagementEthical Phishing CampaignFastPass Password Reset Self-ServiceForensic AnalysisHIT Integrated PlatformIDAM Single Sign On (SSO) Design Integration SupportIdentity, Security, Compliance, Risk Associated with GDPR-Related DataIdentity Management SSO and 2FA Software Licence and Deployment ServiceIT Governance for Cloud ServicesJAVA MiddlewareKnowledge Information Management StrategyLegacy Operating Systems Upgrade to Windows 10Legacy Application Management and ReachbackLine of Business Applications MigrationLow Code Configure Not CodeMicrosoft Office 365 Productivity, Design, Transition and Support ServicesMicrosoft Compliance Centre Support and eDiscoveryMicrosoft Power Platform Design Integration and SupportMicrosoft Teams Design, Delivery and Operational SupportNET Python PHP Ruby - Cloud DevOpsNetwork Operation Support (SDWAN and Zero Trust)OKTA SSO and Identity Management Software License and Deployment ServiceOKTA SSO IDAM and MFA Deployment ServicePatient Care Platform - Fever Detection and MonitoringProcess and Workflow Automation with PowerAutomate, PowerApps, PowerBIProtective Monitoring, Design and Review of Cloud ServicesPSN Gateway, Legacy Application and Reachback Securely Via the InternetRequirement DefinitionRuby PHP Python .NET C# Power Platform Flutter Ionic Angular Java Scala DevelopmentSecure Cloud Hosting (Application Layer Security)Security Design and AssuranceSecurity Exposure AssessmentSecurity Review of Cloud ServicesService Design Assurance and GovernanceService Desk-as-a-ServiceService Management of Cloud ServicesServiceOpsSmart Building Monitoring, Control and ComplianceSmart Building ServiceSpecification Design of GDS Compliant ServicesTeams, Skype for Business Design, Integration, Support and TransitionTelephony Infrastructure and Video Conference Transition to Cloud Unified Communications ServicesTelephony MigrationTest Automation Tools for Cloud ServicesTest Strategy and Management for Cloud ServicesTraining and CommsUltra Care - Call Off SupportUnified Communications, Collaboration, Strategy Definition, Delivery and SupportZero Trust Desktop-as-a-ServiceZero Trust Secure Cloud Hosting with ZScaler ZPA Application Layer SecurityZScaler Deployment and Filtering ServicesZScaler ZIA ZPA-Z-App Software License and Deployment ServiceAbout Smarter TechnologiesSmarter Technologies tracks, monitors and recovers assets across the globe in real time, providing asset tracking systems to the open market and fulfilling the world’s most complex asset tracking requirements. Our services cover a vast array of business sectors, products and equipment, from container or pallet tracking to military-grade devices; and can be used across a broad spectrum of industries.As a leading IoT company, we also provide smart building solutions for modern businesses, offering wire-free, battery-powered and low-cost IoT smart sensor technology. Our solutions put an end to scheduled maintenance and help businesses utilise their building’s efficiency, benefitting from real-time alerts and facilities management tools that will bring them into the 21st century.Our digital transformation services help government departments, businesses and not-for-profits achieve their goals through strategic leadership and digital innovation. We transform legacy systems into fully capable digital platforms that deliver real value through human-centric customer experiences.