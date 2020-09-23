Smarter Technologies is a G-Cloud 12 Crown Commercial Services Supplier
Smarter Technologies is an approved supplier in the UK Government’s Digital Marketplace.
We are happy to cement our position for another year for public sector organisations to take advantage of our industry-leading cloud-based services.”RINGWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company has been selected as a supplier to help public organisations access cloud computing services.
Smarter Technologies has been approved as a supplier on the G-Cloud 12 framework Digital Marketplace, which is managed by the Crown Commercial Services (CCS).
The framework is an innovative procurement initiative for public sector bodies that use cloud computing, including central government, local government and important sectors such as health and education and emergency services.
So far, over £5 billion has been spent via the first 10 versions of G-Cloud, which provides a simple route to market for SMEs to engage with public sector departments.
It is the second time that Smarter Technologies has been selected to be a part of the initiative, having previously been selected as a G-Cloud 11 supplier with the support of sister company Visionist.
"We are happy to cement our position for another year for public sector organisations to take advantage of our industry-leading cloud-based services,” said Smarter Technologies Chief Technology Officer David Miller.
“We look forward to helping public organisations around the country realise greater efficiencies and cost-savings through our innovative and tailored technology solutions.”
Smarter Technologies is able to provide a baseline service to help companies understand how their sites and systems can migrate to the cloud.
Their innovative solutions include network security, appropriate smart building and compliance recommendations, asset tracking and monitoring, recommendations for utilities brokerage and other business services.
Smarter Technologies’ services available through the framework include:
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Design and Integration Support
Automated and Synchronised Employee Information AI Bot
Automated Business Proces and Decision Making
Automated Workflow Service Integration
Build Integrate Test GDS
Business Process Improvement (BPI)
Business Rules Decision Automation
Cloud-based Fever Monitoring
Cloud-based Asset Monitoring, Tracking, Surveillance and Recovery
Cloud Hosting Readiness Assessment
Cloud Hosting Cyber Risk Assessment
Commercial Procurement Support
Complete Comprehensive Hospital Information System
Correspondence Tracking System
Data Migration GDS
Desktop End User Compute
Device Management
DevOps - Exploiting Transition, Transformation, Opportunities of Cloud Services
Digital Hub and Centre of Excellence Services
Digital Transformation Change Management
Document and Records Management - Transition to Cloud Services
End-to-end Cloud Technology Transition, Transformation and Implementation
End-User Device Build Service
Enterprise Architecture and Solutions Design for the Cloud
Enterprise Service Bus API Management
Ethical Phishing Campaign
FastPass Password Reset Self-Service
Forensic Analysis
HIT Integrated Platform
IDAM Single Sign On (SSO) Design Integration Support
Identity, Security, Compliance, Risk Associated with GDPR-Related Data
Identity Management SSO and 2FA Software Licence and Deployment Service
IT Governance for Cloud Services
JAVA Middleware
Knowledge Information Management Strategy
Legacy Operating Systems Upgrade to Windows 10
Legacy Application Management and Reachback
Line of Business Applications Migration
Low Code Configure Not Code
Microsoft Office 365 Productivity, Design, Transition and Support Services
Microsoft Compliance Centre Support and eDiscovery
Microsoft Power Platform Design Integration and Support
Microsoft Teams Design, Delivery and Operational Support
NET Python PHP Ruby - Cloud DevOps
Network Operation Support (SDWAN and Zero Trust)
OKTA SSO and Identity Management Software License and Deployment Service
OKTA SSO IDAM and MFA Deployment Service
Patient Care Platform - Fever Detection and Monitoring
Process and Workflow Automation with PowerAutomate, PowerApps, PowerBI
Protective Monitoring, Design and Review of Cloud Services
PSN Gateway, Legacy Application and Reachback Securely Via the Internet
Requirement Definition
Ruby PHP Python .NET C# Power Platform Flutter Ionic Angular Java Scala Development
Secure Cloud Hosting (Application Layer Security)
Security Design and Assurance
Security Exposure Assessment
Security Review of Cloud Services
Service Design Assurance and Governance
Service Desk-as-a-Service
Service Management of Cloud Services
ServiceOps
Smart Building Monitoring, Control and Compliance
Smart Building Service
Specification Design of GDS Compliant Services
Teams, Skype for Business Design, Integration, Support and Transition
Telephony Infrastructure and Video Conference Transition to Cloud Unified Communications Services
Telephony Migration
Test Automation Tools for Cloud Services
Test Strategy and Management for Cloud Services
Training and Comms
Ultra Care - Call Off Support
Unified Communications, Collaboration, Strategy Definition, Delivery and Support
Zero Trust Desktop-as-a-Service
Zero Trust Secure Cloud Hosting with ZScaler ZPA Application Layer Security
ZScaler Deployment and Filtering Services
ZScaler ZIA ZPA-Z-App Software License and Deployment Service
About Smarter Technologies
Smarter Technologies tracks, monitors and recovers assets across the globe in real time, providing asset tracking systems to the open market and fulfilling the world’s most complex asset tracking requirements. Our services cover a vast array of business sectors, products and equipment, from container or pallet tracking to military-grade devices; and can be used across a broad spectrum of industries.
As a leading IoT company, we also provide smart building solutions for modern businesses, offering wire-free, battery-powered and low-cost IoT smart sensor technology. Our solutions put an end to scheduled maintenance and help businesses utilise their building’s efficiency, benefitting from real-time alerts and facilities management tools that will bring them into the 21st century.
Our digital transformation services help government departments, businesses and not-for-profits achieve their goals through strategic leadership and digital innovation. We transform legacy systems into fully capable digital platforms that deliver real value through human-centric customer experiences.
