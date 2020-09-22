How to Manage Ads and Build Brand Awareness for Your Business on TikTok

Businesses are now looking to advertise their products and services by utilizing TikTok, a new social media platform for their advertising efforts.

If you want to take advantage of the prime advertising real estate on TikTok, our team is here to help.” — Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TikTok took the world by storm several months ago. People of all ages, most of whom were bored after months of stay-at-home orders mandated by the pandemic, decided to sign up for this new social media platform and begin sharing short videos with others all over the world.

TikTok allows users to create a short video between 3-15 seconds long or special looping videos that range from 3-30 seconds long. The platform boasts over 500 million users located in dozens of countries around the world, making it a noteworthy place to buy advertising space when attempting to reach certain demographics.

As the platform continues to grow popular, many celebrities are joining the TikTok wave. Now, this new social media platform sells advertising to businesses who want to spread the word about their products and services, while also building brand awareness.

Exults CEO Zach Hoffman says, “The process can be a bit unique, which is why we are here to help advise businesses on how to get more bang for their buck. If you want to take advantage of the prime advertising real estate on TikTok, our team is here to help. We walk our clients through every step of the process and want them to successfully place ads that yield optimal results.”

TikTok uses similar advertising concepts used by other social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter, with one twist – the platform is still fairly new, so a few businesses are not quite sure how to properly use this prime, up-and-coming advertising option.

As with other social media platforms, in order to be successful, your advertising needs to reach the right target markets. When you place an advertisement on TikTok using your TikTok ads account, you need to not only upload the ad but also select a number of important settings, like what demographics you want to reach, where those people are located, and how much you would like to spend.

For more information and insight into advertising on TikTok, please visit Exults Digital Marketing Agency.

More About Exults Digital Marketing Agency

Exults Digital Marketing Agency is a full-service internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of digital marketing services to reach clients’ goals, Exults premier services include Website Design and Development, Ecommerce platform development and management, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, and Digital PR. If you are interested in using targeted advertisements to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults Internet Marketing Agency.

For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.