Flexera SaaS Manager Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

SaaS Manager Platform Extends Coupa’s Platform to Increase Visibility Through Centralized Reporting to Track Illusive Users

Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced it has integrated with Coupa Software to offer Flexera SaaS Manager in the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform. Coupa certified the Flexera SaaS Manager for use within its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.



The growth of SaaS applications is exploding at most organizations, as anyone with a company credit card and an email address can purchase a SaaS app. Such ease of adoption enables the subscriber to start using the application immediately, often neglecting to check with the company’s internal policies.

This results in the rapid proliferation–typically outside official procurement channels–of SaaS apps throughout an organization. This is “shadow SaaS”, and it creates expensive and dangerous challenges:

Companies waste money on SaaS subscriptions that aren’t needed

Unauthorized applications hosting company proprietary data, increasing security and regulatory risks

Increased risk of exposing data to people that shouldn’t have access

Amplified maintenance and support overhead

Flexera SaaS Manager gives companies total visibility of their SaaS applications–regardless of whether they’re licensed, approved or authorized–so companies can reduce costs and eliminate risks. Organizations with total visibility of their SaaS applications can detect unauthorized SaaS apps, stay in compliance with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA, and centralize reporting and help track illusive users.

“With the accelerated growth and quick procurement of SaaS applications, the need for full visibility and control over SaaS related spend is at an all-time high,” said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to integrate with Flexera to give our customers even greater flexibility and choice of SaaS management for their business spend management program.”

As a certified CoupaLink solution, Flexera SaaS Manager meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

“Connecting our Flexera SaaS Manager with the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives our customers a streamlined dashboard experience and insights-to-action,” said Josh Fraser, VP Cloud Solutions at Flexera. “We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform how they manage SaaS applications.”

