Maru Group launches Conversational AI feedback tool on proprietary insights platform Maru/HUB

TORONTO and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group ('Maru'), the global technology-enabled market research and customer insights company, have announced the launch of Maru/HUB Conversational AI, an intelligent, device-agnostic feedback tool.



Developed directly as part of Maru/HUB, Maru’s global proprietary ecosystem, researchers and marketers can now combine conversational feedback with Maru’s existing research technologies and traditional survey approaches for a wider, more holistic understanding of consumer response.

Available across key mobile messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Maru/HUB’s Conversational AI is designed to reach audiences on the platforms they use the most and that are familiar to them. Capturing rich insights at speed, Maru/HUB’s Conversational AI intelligently applies machine-based technology to adapt to respondent conversations in real-time, providing richer, more dynamic feedback and insights.

Ged Parton, CEO at Maru Group, comments, “Technology is changing the way we all communicate; 65 billion WhatsApp messages are sent globally every day. As researchers, we need to adapt and find robust and reliable ways of capturing feedback on these platforms if we’re to deliver meaningful insights.

By creating a conversational feedback approach as part of Maru/HUB, researchers for the first-time can capture traditional qualitative and quantitative responses, as well as conversational insights, in one integrated platform approach. No longer do teams need to create and manage multiple projects, potentially across multiple agencies; with Maru/HUB’s Conversational AI, they can do it all as one, powering quicker, smarter decision making.”

Supported by research experts at Maru’s key operating divisions (Maru/Matchbox and Maru/Blue), Maru/HUB’s Conversational AI captures unique insights into consumer’s emotions and behaviors by combining conversational and System 1 projective techniques.

Todd Trautz, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer at Maru/Matchbox, explains, “At Maru, we strongly believe that to effectively connect with customers and influence decision-making, you need to understand how consumers Feel, Behave and Think. Only with a holistic understanding of response, can you address the consumer Say-Do gap and the impact it’s having on insight quality.

“It was important to us, therefore, that we created a product that would enable users to unlock natural, authentic feedback. It’s why Maru/HUB’s Conversational AI is built on conversations, not surveys. Our own internal studies have revealed that, when we apply projective techniques to respondent conversations, we’re generating longer and richer verbatim from participants and delivering a much deeper level of insight to clients.”

Maru/HUB’s Conversational AI is the latest in a string of radical developments to the Maru/HUB ecosystem in 2020. Two months ago, Maru launched Topic Modelling, another AI-powered tool designed to uncover patterns and topics within textual data at speed, minimizing the risk of human bias that often influences traditional code-frame approaches.

About Maru Group

Maru is a technology-led insights provider.

We deliver expert analysis and the latest innovations in insight services through our proprietorial technology platform, Maru/HUB.

We have a fully flexible service model; delivering an experience to suit our clients’ requirements whether these be full serve, assisted serve or self-service; or a combination.

We have 3 separate, yet integrated, operating divisions.

Maru/Matchbox is our insights advisory business, delivering end-to-end behavioral research projects using the latest innovations in insight generation.

Maru/Blue is our industry-accredited sample and data services company, prioritizing known respondents to guarantee quality data.

Maru/HUB is our unique technology platform that underpins everything that we do.



About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years. The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.