Influence+United welcomes Buzzoole

Naples, Italy, Sept. 22, 2020 -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), today welcomed the leading influencer marketing company in Europe, Buzzoole, to the fast-growing, global alliance.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the growing tech center of Naples, Italy, Buzzoole serves over 850 European Union brand partners and boasts the largest opt-in community of more than 260,000 creators.

“With a population of nearly a half-billion people filled with rich and diverse cultural backgrounds, the influencer marketing industry across the E.U. stands to be one of advertising’s greatest game-changers,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Influence+United was formed with the vision of bringing together the best providers around the world. We are thrilled to be partnering with Buzzoole in serving brands seeking integrated campaigns that access the international creator economy.”

“We started Buzzoole to connect creators and brands in Italy and over the years, we have extended our reach to Europe,” said Fabrizio Perrone, President, Buzzoole. “Now, with the Influence United alliance, we are thrilled to use our technology and expertise to help more and diverse brands all over the world.”

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

Influence+United, IZEA, and Buzzoole plan to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

About Influence+United

Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.









