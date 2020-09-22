Inside Quantum Technology Publishes Update of “Quantum Networking” Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of 2019 Inside Quantum Technology (IQT) published a report providing a detailed business assessment of the “quantum networking” sector. So much has happened in the quantum technology sector in the past nine months that IQT decided to republish this report, updated with IQT’s latest market analysis. More details on Quantum Networking: A Ten-year Forecast and Opportunity Analysis can be found at: https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-networking-a-ten-year-forecast-and-opportunity-analysis/



The coverage of the report includes QKD, cloud access to quantum computers and quantum sensor networks. We believe it will become essential reading for equipment companies, service providers, telephone companies, data center mangers, cybersecurity firms, IT companies and investors of all kinds.

Now Includes the Quantum Internet Coverage

Where the Internet carries bits, the Quantum Internet will carry qubits. During 2020 there has been escalating interest in the Quantum Internet. The updated edition of our “Quantum Networking” report includes a discussion of the latest thinking on what the Quantum Internet will look like; both theoretical perspectives and the view from various national quantum programs around the world.





The Quantum Internet will provide a powerful platform for communications among quantum computers and other quantum devices. It will further enable a quantum version of the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The updated “Quantum Networking” report will discuss how progress is being made in developing quantum sensors and what functions these will serve. Quantum sensor networks promise enhanced navigation and positioning; more sensitive medical imaging modalities, etc.





Quantum networks can be the most secure networks ever built – completely invulnerable if constructed properly. The threat of breaking public key encryption networks with sufficiently powerful quantum computers is now one of the most talked about aspects of quantum technology and the coverage of this issue has been expanded in this version of the IQT. In particular, we have added to the discussion of the markets for quantum key distribution (QKD) and post-quantum cryptography and how they will work together in the marketplace.





Cloud access to quantum computers is core to the business strategies of most leading quantum computer companies. In the updated version of the IQT “Quantum Networking” report, we discuss what each of the major quantum computer companies are doing to enable cloud access to their computers and what the revenue opportunities are for cloud access to quantum computers.



Forecasts and Opportunities



A primary goal of this report is to present detailed ten-year forecasts for quantum networking markets and deployments. We also include in our forecasts breakouts by all the end-user segments of this market including military and intelligence, law enforcement, banking and financial services, and general business applications, as well as niche applications. There are also breakouts by hardware, software and services as appropriate.

Much of this report has been extracted from other reports compiled by Inside Quantum Technology and some of the numbers included here come from these reports.



A full update of the report will not be carried out until January 2021. The forecasts in this report have not been updated fully and reflect Inside Quantum Technology’s perspective as of late 2019.

The methodology employed to construct this report involves both primary and secondary research. The secondary research consists of reviews of both the technical and business articles.

