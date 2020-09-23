ADA comes up with the latest listing of Magento eCommerce Development Companies on its website – September 2020!

UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- App Development Agency (ADA) lists top Magento eCommerce Development Companies and the factors that make all the top firms apt for this space.The eCommerce industry has pulled its strings firm, leveraging all the customizations and personalizations, providing the essential velocity with a seamless experience with virtual chatbots. It is one such industry that never lost its grip and kept innovating, according to the need, imbibing technologies and fulfilling customer demand.The eCommerce industry already outpaced the existing retail sector and has grappled the sales multiple times with the onset of the current pandemic. Figures and statistics are all self-explanatory, even if we do not list them here. Online shopping traffic has already exceeded in the current times as footfalls have decreased due to ongoing lockdown globally. Even as people go ahead and buy daily essentials from the nearby stores, they still find it easier to select online, add to cart, make the payment, and wait for the order to be delivered at their doorstep.Out of the prevalent frameworks like Woo-commerce, Laravel, Magento has a leverage of being open-source and predominant in the industry as being one of the reliable PHP web framework for developing eCommerce Web Applications. It offers an extensive scope and includes almost everything necessary to make a user application according to the prescribed requirements. The framework comes with pre-built components that enable developers. Magento is favoured by e-commerce development teams due to its track record, open-source platform, the complexity of code, availability of developers and community support.As the future of eCommerce dawns over us, the merchants and subsequent development teams expect to implement ongoing and futuristic eCommerce trends. Some already did and were spotted right on by ADA, let's find out who the top Magento Development Companies are:1. Konstant Infosolutions2. Magneto IT Solutions3. iSolution4. SemiDot InfoTech5. Codilar Technologies6. i-Verve Inc7. Dotcomweavers8. Waracle9. 3 Sided Cube10. Contus11. Promatics Technologies12. iWebThe (1) cost-effectiveness, (2) the time to market, (3) the performance, (4) the customer testimonials, (5) the tech stack, (6) the client satisfaction, (7) the adoption of SDLC and (8) programming paradigm remain the underlying factors for any selection. However, few more essential factors that ADA has considered with Magento eCommerce Development Companies earlier also stand true during recent selection:• Is the current firm is Magento certified?• How much experience do they have in Magento selection overall?• When were they established?• What technologies do they generally use and are they adapt to changes in tech stack according to client specifications?• Do they follow data integrity, security and usage of data by third parties?• What is their research size and reputation in the industry?• Do they follow a non-disclosure agreement, sharing data and code transfer?• Are they a contributor towards Magento Community?• What is their take on transparency and customer service?• The cost estimation, location, quality, deployment, testing, quality assurance of the project, maintenance of the project.About App Development Agency (ADA)App Development Agency has been expanding its footprints globally to match service providers with B2B service seekers across all industries. Their findings are research-based and are an outcome of systematic approach and insight. They are keen to clarify before publishing anything. Follow us to know better.