Roxio Toast 19 for Mac Elevates Disc Burning and Digital Media Management

With a redesigned interface, Toast 19 DVD burning software for Mac delivers a remarkably more efficient and personalized workflow

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Toast 19 Titanium and Toast 19 Pro, the latest versions of Roxio’s powerful disc burning suites for macOS, giving users the power to create their own unique digital media creations. The Roxio® Toast® 19 product line delivers a complete digital media toolkit with streamlined tools to burn, copy, rip, capture, convert, and edit photos, videos, audio, and data files. Thanks to a redesigned interface, users can now create a customized environment to keep their favorite and most-used tools at their fingertips.



“Boosting productivity as you tackle all your digital media and disc burning projects, our new Toast 19 suites feature a customizable UI and improved workflow. Now you can pin go-to tools on the new Home tab, easily look up the features and files you need on the fly, and breeze through projects with drop-down action options,” said Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “Knowing that each of our users has their own unique workflow and favorite tasks, we’re excited to give you the power to create the personalized environment that feels most intuitive to you.”

Compatible with macOS Catalina, Toast 19 Titanium is a complete digital media management suite that delivers an exceptional CD and DVD burning experience.

NEW! Streamlined Interface

Work more efficiently with a redesigned UI that enables you to pin up to eight of your most-used workflows to the all-new Home tab for quick access when Toast launches. A new stylized menu helps you find and launch any type of project with ease.

NEW! Workflow Enhancements

The updated media browser makes it easier than ever to find, preview, and drag and drop files to your projects with automatic filtering that indicates which files are compatible with your project type. Plus, new drop-down action options allow you to make the most of Toast’s comprehensive toolset and fast-track any project.





The updated media browser makes it easier than ever to find, preview, and drag and drop files to your projects with automatic filtering that indicates which files are compatible with your project type. Plus, new drop-down action options allow you to make the most of Toast’s comprehensive toolset and fast-track any project. NEW! Audio Editing Tools

Enhance your audio files, reduce distracting background noise, adjust sound, and get creative with audio effects using Toast’s new audio tools. Ensure audio recordings fit the length of your projects with new time-stretching capabilities and easily adjust the length of a recording while preserving its original pitch.

Toast 19 Pro gives users all the power of Toast 19 Titanium, plus digital media must-haves worth over $200. Add creative flair to your DVD or Blu-ray movies with a variety of themed menu templates, and customizable titles and chapters. Take advantage of enhanced editing with up to four multi-cam streams.

NEW! WinZip ® Mac 8 – Securely manage, store and share files on your Mac with support for iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and ZipShare.

– Securely manage, store and share files on your Mac with support for iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and ZipShare. NEW! Painter® Essentials™ 7 – Sketch, draw, or paint with highly realistic Natural-Media™ brushes. Produce amazing photo art by converting photos into paintings using leading-edge AI and SmartStroke™ technology.

AfterShot ™ 3 – Efficiently correct and enhance your photos and apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once.





– Efficiently correct and enhance your photos and apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once. Blu-ray Disc Authoring – Burn your video to high-definition Blu-ray Disc.



Availability

Roxio Toast 19 Titanium and Roxio Toast 19 Pro are available now in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish as electronic downloads directly from www.roxio.com. Roxio Toast 19 Titanium is available at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $99.99 (USD & CAD)/ £89.99/ EUR 89.99. Roxio Toast 19 Pro is available at the SRP of $149.99 (USD & CAD)/ £139.99/ EUR 139.99. GBP and Euro prices include VAT. Information on volume licensing for commercial and educational organizations is available at www.roxio.com/licensing or by contacting VLP@roxio.com.

About Roxio

Brought to you by Corel, Roxio products enable consumers and businesses to make the most of their digital media and disc burning projects. Whether you're working with audio, photo, or video, Roxio gives you the power to create, enhance, preserve, and share your digital creations. For more information, visit www.roxio.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2020 Corel Corporation. Roxio, the Roxio logo, Toast, Corel, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, Essentials, MindManager, Natural-Media, Painter, SmartStroke, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact

Marise Varanda

PR Manager

Marise.varanda@corel.com

www.roxio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5fd746a-66a6-45bf-9116-8c0faa2bb83b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/024c8f23-d5fe-499a-857e-c75569ed92fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b57f1aed-dc4e-450a-a436-5a2c13be29af