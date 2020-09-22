QuickChek Rewards Launches on Paytronix Platform

Program brings together loyalty and mobile engagement to increase visits and spend

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most ad vanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that QuickChek Corporation, which operates 160 fresh convenience market locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, has launched its loyalty program, which is built on the Paytronix platform. QuickChek Rewards is available through the Paytronix-powered QC Mobile App, which went live early in 2020.



With QuickChek Rewards, members earn perks on QuickChek food and beverages every time they visit a store, simply by scanning the barcode in their mobile app during checkout. Customers progress through three levels of the loyalty program depending on their visit frequency, enabling patrons to progress from “Fans” to “Friends” to “Family.” Members earn free items like birthday rewards and monthly fountain drinks or candy bars just for enrolling. Additional visits unlock bonus rewards that include QuickChek’s award-winning fresh brewed coffee, made-to-order drinks, and chef-crafted sandwiches that are made in-house.

The QuickChek Rewards rollout has made an immediate impact. In just the first week, more than 1,000 members visited at least five times elevating immediately to the “Friends” category.

“We are learning a tremendous amount about our own customers, including things we weren’t even aware that we didn’t know,” said Eric Rush, QuickChek’s digital marketing and advertising manager. “QuickChek Rewards is helping with our goal to understand what is meaningful to our customers in their daily lives. With the information we’re learning, we can provide members with tailored rewards that make for a better shopping experience.”

QuickChek engages employees as ambassadors

QuickChek also introduced an ambassador program for its 5,000 team members. This tier includes programs done in partnership with QuickChek’s CPG suppliers, and it keeps employees engaged by making them a key part of the marketing that drives sales.

“The combination of the QC Mobile App with QuickChek Rewards provides something truly useful and engaging to QuickChek’s customer base,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “The intriguing use of a tiered base program that resets monthly is sure to drive incremental store visits. When you add in the employee-engagement program, you have the kind of creative thinking that helps propel the convenience store industry forward.”

Paytronix integrated QuickChek Rewards with the company’s existing order-and-delivery platform, mobile app, and POS system. The resulting customer experiences help increase visits and spend.

About QuickChek

Continuing to redefine “fresh convenience,” QuickChek is a market leader in food services providing local one-stop shopping where consumers can enjoy delicious made-to-order subs and sandwiches, guaranteed fresh coffee, healthy snacks and salads, hot breakfast and more! Looking to make a difference in people’s everyday lives, QuickChek enables consumers to choose their convenience and shop in-store, on the QuickChek Mobile App, through Curbside Pickup, delivery through DoorDash, as well as enjoy savings through the QuickChek Rewards loyalty program. Based in Whitehouse Station, NJ, the family-owned company operates 160 fresh convenience market stores including 89 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

