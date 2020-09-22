Canoe Intelligence Appoints New CEO, Jason Eiswerth

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), a financial technology company focused on reimagining data management processes for alternative investors and allocators, today announced the appointment of a new CEO, Jason Eiswerth. Former CEO Seth Brotman will continue to serve the company as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jason is an accomplished technology entrepreneur with more than 20 years of senior management experience. He will be responsible for aggressively expanding the company’s footprint within new and existing markets in North America and internationally. Seth’s focus will transition to managing Canoe’s product development, operations and client support.

“Attracting top talent has always been a priority at Canoe and we are thrilled to welcome an executive of Jason’s caliber to the team,” said Seth Brotman, President and Chief Operating Officer at Canoe Intelligence. “Over the past three years, Canoe has become vital for alternative investors. Jason’s experience will help propel Canoe to the next level as more and more clients utilize Canoe’s technology to automate their most time-consuming alternative investment processes, gain deeper access to their data, and scale their firms.”

Jason brings an unparalleled mix of technology-focused operational and sales leadership, inspiration and proven track record accelerating business growth. Prior to Canoe, he served as the Managing Director of Private Investments at Nima Capital, a large single-family office focused on alternatives. He led sales and business development globally at TheMarkets.com (acquired by Capital IQ) for over a decade and served as the General Manager of their MeritMark product group, acquired by Wall Street on Demand (then IHS Markit).

“I’ve been impressed by Canoe’s advancements and growth over the past three years, and am honored and excited to lead the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Jason Eiswerth, Chief Executive Officer at Canoe Intelligence. “Seth and his team have built an organization that is solving the challenges that keep alternative investors and allocators up at night, and I’m looking forward to continuing to innovate together.”

This news follows Canoe’s announcement of its series A funding with participation from Nasdaq Ventures, Hamilton Lane and other industry leaders; recent recognition in CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups and numerous new client engagements with institutional investors.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind technology that allows allocators to unlock data from within their documents. Canoe’s technology allows clients to reimagine their workflows, eliminate manual data entry and ultimately transform their operational processes. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe automates the extraction and digitization of PDF reporting documents into actionable data and intelligence for institutional investors, allocators, and asset servicing firms. With Canoe, clients refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm, and is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, service providers, family offices, and allocators. www.canoeintelligence.com

