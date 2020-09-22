Infragistics Selected Best Tech Work Culture Finalist in Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion announces top local companies to work at in tech, 2020 Timmys public voting opens

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cranbury, NJ (September 22, 2020) – Tech in Motion named software development innovator Infragistics a 2020 finalist for Best Tech Work Culture in the 6th annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes great workplaces for tech professionals. For Infragistics, it’s about far more than “perks” when it comes to a rewarding team environment; it’s about a shared mission, meaningful recognition and promoting innovation, learning and technical creativity. The New York/New Jersey metropolitan area community can vote for Infragistics here through Sept. 30 to be named the Regional Winner at the national round, judged by experts from companies like Netflix and Oracle and announced at the Timmy’s first virtual ceremony in October.

Infragistics places great emphasis on company culture and making the organization a special place to work. Infragistics employees enjoy the freedom to express their ideas and they passionately believe in the innovations they create. In addition to providing employees around the globe with a special care package to keep them engaged while working remotely, a new Infragistics peer recognition program uses video and company Intranet to re-enforce a positive company culture. Called the “IGGI” Awards (think Emmy, Oscar, ESPY), this monthly peer recognition program allows employees to nominate co-workers for embodying the corporate values of teamwork and collaboration, innovation, quality and creativity, delighting the customer, investing in its people and investing in each other.

“Infragistics is relentless about improvement, promoting learning and innovation,” said Dean Guida, CEO, Infragistics. “We encourage employees to be excited by the possibilities that change brings and find ways to get things done more inventively and efficiently.”

’We’ve honored tech companies that go above and beyond to inspire innovation and create outstanding work environments for the past five years,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion . “In a year marked by unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we are thrilled to acknowledge many of the companies striving to continue bettering the lives and culture of their tech teams.”

The complete list of 2020 Timmy Awards regional finalists can be found here , where the local community can also vote daily through Sept. 30.

The 2020 Timmy Awards Ceremony will be a special, entirely digital experience honoring this year’s best tech startups, managers and employers, as well as those using technology for good. On Thursday, Oct. 29, all regional Finalists, Regional Winners and the Tech in Motion network is invited to virtually join the celebration, complete with words from this year’s host and expert judges, 2020 National Timmy Award announcements, and more. Interested in learning more or attending? Visit the Timmy Awards website.

About Infragistics

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, provide insights, and foster collaboration within organizations. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Infragistics enterprise mobility solutions—Reveal and SharePlus—give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011, by the IT recruiting organization Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

