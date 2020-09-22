Commonwealth Credit Union Partners With ibi on Journey to Become Data-Driven

Invests in ibi’s Analytical Data Mart System to Unite Data Silos, Deliver Insights, and Improve Service and Value to Members

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics software company, today announced that Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU) has selected the ibi Analytical Data Mart System (ADMS) to facilitate data-driven insights by uniting data from across and outside the organization, to better serve more than 100,000 members.



“To achieve our transformational goal of being more data-driven, we require an easy way to integrate data from across all our departments, supporting all staff and all use cases,” said Stephen Bellas, CFO, Commonwealth Credit Union. “We selected ibi as our partner so we can meet these needs. We recognized the need to move away from siloed reporting solutions and move to an enterprise, scalable solution that integrates traditional data and analytics with modern sources. Doing so will enable us to satisfy our digital business demands and unlock greater value for our members.”

CCU’s challenges include the need to:

Integrate diverse and sometimes complex organizational data into one easy-to-use data and analytics platform

Become more analytical and data-driven while maintaining close relationships with members

Find more ways to better understand and manage member relationships and services through easy-to-use self-service technology

Improve business results with more efficient operations, delivering benefits that extend directly to members

“Commonwealth Credit Union acknowledged the need for an integrated, enterprise data and analytics platform to unite all member, operational, and financial data from inside the organization, enriched with data from outside the organization,” said Jon M. Deutsch, vice president, Financial Services, ibi. “Objectives to be gained from the ADMS solution include improved understanding of member needs, process and communications efficiencies, and the opportunity to empower staff with timely, relevant insight and details. Ultimately, the goals are to optimize member service and value.”

This new partnership comes on the heels of ibi being named as the “ Credit Union Partner of the Year ” for the second year in a row at the recent CULytics Analytics Summit, the industry’s largest analytics conference.

ibi’s modern data and analytics platform provides credit unions with the ability to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. ibi customers operating in the ibi Cloud leverage a turnkey solution enhanced by 24/7 award-winning customer support, with optimal performance driven by cloud-native technology. Organizations gain the speed, cost-savings, and flexibility that is crucial for scaling and managing unanticipated demand. Whether in the ibi Cloud or private cloud, ibi products and services deliver leading-edge capabilities to power growth through better data and analytics.

Request a demo of ADMS for Credit Unions .

Tweet This : .@CommonwealthCU Partners with @infobldrs on Journey to Become #DataDriven. Get the details: https://bit.ly/2QQNP9F #creditunions #data #analytics

About Commonwealth Credit Union

Established in 1951, Commonwealth Credit Union currently serves over 100,000 members. Anyone who lives, works, worships, goes to school, or volunteers in one of 24 eligible counties in the Louisville Metro and Bluegrass regions of Kentucky can bank at Commonwealth Credit Union.

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics software company that embeds intelligence into ― everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order, so they can build, embed, and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders ― information builders, everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

Visit us at ibi.com , follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Michael Kornspan

Information Builders

(917) 339-5734

michael_kornspan@ibi.com