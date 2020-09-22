WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date



Ordinary Income



Short Term Capital Gains



Long Term Capital Gains



Total Rate Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.20500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20500 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.27500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27500 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.32500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32500 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.94000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.94000 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.04500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04500 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.60000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.60000 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.25000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.25000 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.26500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26500 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.07500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07500 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.07000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07000 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.63000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.63000 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.48500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.48500 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.19500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19500 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.31500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31500 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.47000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47000 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.34500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34500 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.05500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05500 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.44500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44500 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.19000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19000 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.44000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44000 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.28000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28000 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.38000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.38000 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.12500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12500 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.33500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.33500 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.09000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09000 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.13000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13000 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.25750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.25750 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.21000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21000 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.03500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03500 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.17500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17500 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.18000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18000 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.48500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.48500 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.65500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.65500 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.08750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08750 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15000 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.03000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03000 MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.07250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07250 NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.32000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32000 RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.15500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15500 RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.26000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26000 RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.12000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12000 SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.18500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18500 SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.06750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06750 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.06750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06750 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.00200 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00200 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.07000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07000 WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.21250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21250 WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.10250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10250 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/22/2020 9/23/2020 9/25/2020 $0.14500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14500

