Neuronetics Unveils New Depression Data at Clinical TMS Society’s Virtual Events

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, will present clinical data and host virtual educational sessions as part of the Clinical TMS Society's virtual programming.



The Clinical TMS Society, a professional association that aims to optimize awareness and accessibility of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, is hosting virtual events this year in place of its traditional Annual Meeting, giving attendees a chance to experience educational sessions remotely. As a sponsor, Neuronetics will present a product theater webinar and two virtual poster presentations detailing the company’s latest research with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy in bipolar and unipolar depression.

On Tuesday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. PDT (8:30 p.m. EDT), Neuronetics will host a product theater webinar that will address these two topics:

Treatment of Bipolar Depression: A Pilot Study—Clinical experience has suggested that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy might be effective for bipolar depression. This presentation will review the existing literature on the efficacy of TMS for bipolar depression and present the findings from a two-center open-label prospective trial of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy in bipolar depression including type I and type II patients.



“With so few treatments available for the management of bipolar depression, making TMS a non-drug treatment option could be groundbreaking,” said Dr. Scott Aaronson, Director of Clinical Research at Sheppard Pratt Health System and lead investigator of the study. “Results from this open label pilot study are quite promising and should lead to further efforts to make this treatment available to help as many patients as possible.”

Clinical Outcomes of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Treatment: The Largest Patient Registry for Depression Treatment with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation—With more than 9,000 patients across more than 100 private practice locations in the U.S., Neuronetics’ Outcomes Registry is the largest registry documenting outcomes for any treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). This presentation will report new findings from the registry about the efficacy of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy in adult patients treated for an episode of MDD in community settings.



“Findings from Neuronetics’ Outcomes Registry document real-world outcomes, and further demonstrate that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy delivered in the community setting is an effective treatment for depression,” said Dr. Harold A. Sackeim, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University and lead author of the study. “Results from this large registry will help improve depression treatment protocols and treatment plans for individual patients.”

In addition, the following NeuroStar poster presentations will be on display throughout the duration of the virtual poster session from now through Saturday, October 31:

Poster #63: Comparison of Naturalistic Treatment Outcomes with the Standard 38-Minute Protocol vs. Shortened (“DASH”) Protocol: A NeuroStar Registry Database Study—Based on a subset analysis of over 7,700 patients from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, data demonstrates that efficacy is statistically similar between patients who received the Standard treatment protocol at 38 minutes per session compared to the DASH protocol at 19 minutes per session.



Dr. Scott West, Medical Director at Nashville NeuroCare Therapy and lead author of the DASH protocol poster commented, “The response rates we’ve seen are comparable between NeuroStar’s standard and DASH treatment protocols, which provide support for a shorter session as an effective treatment solution. Research like this underscores Neuronetics’ commitment to providing safe and effective depression treatments for clinicians and patients.”

Poster #10: Post Marketing Rate of Seizures During Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Is Low—In analyzing the seizure rate from post marketing surveillance and from literature related to Neuronetics-sponsored clinical trials, it was found that the rate of seizures reported during TMS treatments with the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy device was even lower than previously estimated.



The Clinical TMS Society encourages attendees to register for the virtual events as early as possible. Those interested in attending the webinar can register online here until Monday, September 28. Those interested in viewing poster presentations can register online here.

As a company focused on improving quality of life for patients facing mental health challenges, Neuronetics continues to support investigator-initiated clinical trials in different areas of research and conditions to advance neurohealth. NeuroStar is FDA cleared as a safe and effective option for adult patients with Major Depressive Disorder and recently received Breakthrough Device Designation to conduct research with NeuroStar for bipolar depression. For more information, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

