BitAngels Investor Network Launches Wyoming Chapter

Blockchain Industry Founders and Investors Invited to Inaugural Pitch Event Kicking off the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede

/EIN News/ -- WYOMING, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/), an investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced the launch of the Wyoming chapter.

BitAngels Wyoming will take place on September 23 at 11 am MDT kicking off the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede as a key event of Startup Stampede. There will be a special keynote by entrepreneur thought leader Josh Denne, Co-founder & Chairman of The Inevitable Group (https://www.joshuadenne.com/), then three quality blockchain startup presentations each followed by a Q&A.





Presenters include:

Encore Green Environmental - (https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/) a patent-pending methodology, uses soil and water sciences, advanced data collection, traceability on blockchain, and sound economic models to repurpose by-product water and reduce carbon.

Opolis - (http://www.opolis.co) a next generation employment cooperative for the independent worker

Unbiased - (https://unbiased.ml) building solutions to fight ethical challenges in the AI and BigData Industry





Rich Kopcho, Managing Director of LODE Studio, will lead the BitAngels Wyoming chapter.

Rich is passionate about diversifying the economic landscape in Wyoming where three generations of in-laws are natives. As a life-long entrepreneur, who worked on 17 startups, he understands their challenges. One startup acquisition led to 12-years in Product Management, Product Marketing, Competitive Intel, and Business Development at Hewlett-Packard. He met a co-founder at HP and consulted worldwide in High-Mix Manufacturing for F100’s the next 10 years. He's been actively mentoring entrepreneurs and startups for 8-years at CU Boulder. Rich is also currently building LODE Studio to create sustainable technology companies with high-quality diverse jobs within opportunity zones in Wyoming.





“BitAngels helps fulfill one of our goals of attracting follow-on capital to the state. They've got a long track record of funding great companies.” said Rich Kopcho, BitAngels Wyoming City Leader.





This will be the first of many BitAngels Wyoming virtual events. Those interested in fintech, blockchain, payments and more are welcome to attend.

To learn more or RSVP for the September event, visit the event page.

To present or sponsor at the next event, go to https://www.bitangels.network/ or submit the application form.





About BitAngels

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

BitAngels bitangels@transformgroup.com