Bath Fitter makes a splash through corporate giving

Organization’s extensive program recognized by Best Workplaces with 2020 Giving Back award

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Fitter and its employees have received national recognition for their philanthropic efforts. The 2020 Giving Back award, which was announced by the Great Place to Work® organization last month, recognizes the longstanding culture of community involvement, fundraising and charitable giving at Bath Fitter, which often touches staff members personally.



“I’ve always been amazed at the compassion and generosity demonstrated by our staff at Bath Fitter – this award is truly a testament to their spirit of giving,” says Bath Fitter president and CEO, Glenn Cotton. “We take great pride in getting involved in the local community and giving back whenever we can – it’s what makes working at Bath Fitter more than just a job.”

Many of the initiatives supported by Bath Fitter are driven by the personal experiences of individual staff. “We support so many worthy causes, from annual events like Vélo à notre santé, La Grande Marche Pierre Lavoie to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life,” says Mr. Cotton. “But one in particular, Opération Enfant Soleil, stands out in my mind because of the personal journey experienced by Bath Fitter Technical Projects and Improvement Coordinator, Christian Cote.”

Christian’s son, Benjamin, suffered shoulder dystocia during his birth in 2001. With his heartbeat fading, doctors had to pull Benjamin free of the birth canal by his arm. His life was saved, but Benjamin suffered nerve damaged down the right side of body. His right arm never fully developed and the nerve damage also impacted his eyesight and his hearing.

“Benjamin’s experience, and the support we received from the healthcare network, made me want to give back,” recalls Benjamin’s father, Christian Cote. “I approached Glenn Cotton with a proposal to raise funds for Opération Enfant Soleil, and he didn’t hesitate to lend his, and Bath Fitter’s, support, agreeing to match the donations we raised each year.” Christian and the staff at Bath Fitter have been fund-raising for the organization for nearly 20 years now, during which time Benjamin has grown into an active young man, who plays a number of sports and even worked at Bath Fitter last summer.

“Collectively, we’ve raised close to half a million dollars, including nearly $20,000 last year alone,” says Mr. Cote. “These hospitals have really helped us and it’s great to be able to give back so that they can help other families like ours.”

Bath Fitter received the Best Workplaces™ Giving Back award after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®, which assessed the range and quality of Bath Fitter’s programs to encourage workplace community investment. In addition, the company’s employees were surveyed and at least 90 percent had to respond positively about the way the company contributes to community.

The Great Place to Work® Giving Back award, is the sixth honour given to Bath Fitter by the organization this year. Bath Fitter additionally received awards in the categories of Inclusion, Mental Wellness and Women, and was also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in both Quebec and Canada for the third year running.

According to the Great Place to Work® Institute, which manages the rigorous Best Workplace™ certification process, over 400 businesses and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2020 survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees. On its website, the Great Place to Work® Institute commends Bath Fitter for promoting healthy habits for all and highlights the nutritionist, ergotherapist and personal trainers that work with employees during office hours to help maintain their health and wellness. To learn more about working for Bath Fitter, visit: Bathfitter.com/career- ourculture .

