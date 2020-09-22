Teledyne DALSA introduces a thermal camera dedicated to elevated skin temperature screening

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in digital imaging technology, is introducing a new member of the Calibir camera series, the GXF model, which is dedicated to elevated skin temperature screening.

The camera is based on the Calibir GXM, and is optimized for measurement accuracy and thermal stability in the human temperature detection range. The camera can be delivered with a VGA or QVGA resolution and different lenses to cover a horizontal field of view range from 24 to 70 degrees. An IEC 80601-2-59-2017 certification of a system, including the new GXF camera is pending. Like the Calibir GXM models, the new GXF camera is NDAA, Section 889 compliant. Samples are available now.

For more information and availability please contact: Arnaud Crastes, Business Development Director arnaud.crastes@teledyne.com, +33 607 151 297

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Global Media Relations

519-886-6000 ext. 2187

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac4fa19d-f765-4192-bc57-fe9e82766285