HealthTab™ Integrating New Device to Add HbA1c Blood Glucose Testing to Its Real-Time Data Reporting System

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a prominent, publicly traded healthcare technology company and drug maker which serves as the foundation to integrate a propriety point-of-care blood chemistry analyzer into Avricore’s HealthTab™ real-time data reporting system. The companies will work together to license and market this new platform.



Under the terms of the LOI, Avricore will offer the HealthTab™ + RASTR system and technology for the collection, analysis and reporting of client data in the form of a web-based interface and mobile application both for consumers and sponsors.

“The ever-evolving point-of-care testing environment means integrating a variety of devices into HealthTab,” said Avricore Health CEO Hector Bremner. “By working with a world-leader with a strong commitment to the sector means a collaboration where our clients, many of which are mutual, can benefit from the best devices and our revolutionary data-flow technology.”

By interfacing the new analyzer with the HealthTab™ +RASTR, HealthTab™ will now be able to offer HbA1c blood glucose testing, expanding capabilities with respect to the detection of diabetes risk in patients, as well as supporting healthcare teams in managing treatment programs related to this disease.

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

Typically, HealthTab™ utilizes the Piccolo Express, an Abaxis Global Diagnostics device, however, the software is designed to be interfaceable with many devices and information management systems.

As part of this direction for HealthTab, the Company developed a revolutionary model for utilizing the system’s unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and even real-world evaluation clinical trials.

The name for this approach is Rapid Access Safety Test Reporting, or RASTR Network, whereby the network of HealthTab systems feedback de-identified data through to electronic health records and data management systems via its API capabilities. This is the first platform of harmonized analyzers, with fully integrated data-flow, for blood chemistry results to be sent to consumers, their healthcare teams and sponsors; such as researchers, insurance providers and the life-science sector.

The significance of this approach to the market is the enhanced access to screening and early detection of disease, better data for physicians and pharmacists to support their patients, plus new opportunities to conduct research and ensure patient safety.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company's goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

