Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,360 in the last 365 days.

SYQH successfully logged into OTC

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYQH acquired EVGI through reverse merger and acquisition.

The assets of Liaoning Shuiyun Qinghe Rice Industry Co., LTD. (stock code: SYQH) will be loaded into the listed company in the form of reverse merger. The company will issue 1 billion shares and appoint Cui Weiming as the chairman and director and Chang Xu as the director.

Founded in 2013, SYQH has been deeply engaged in the rice industry for more than a decade, and is a national enterprise integrating production and processing, chain sales and new retail. The company's two brands, Shuiyun Qinghe and Shuiyun Daoxiang, have sold more than 100 series of products to more than 100 cities in China, and have deep cooperation with petrochina and Huilian. In addition to selling products, the company introduced food-related knowledge to the public, but also won consistent praise from the society, and established a very good word-of-mouth effect.

Contact Information:
Name: Leo Zhu
Email: zhufengshuang@huidongstock.com

You just read:

SYQH successfully logged into OTC

Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.