SYQH successfully logged into OTC

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYQH acquired EVGI through reverse merger and acquisition.

The assets of Liaoning Shuiyun Qinghe Rice Industry Co., LTD. (stock code: SYQH) will be loaded into the listed company in the form of reverse merger. The company will issue 1 billion shares and appoint Cui Weiming as the chairman and director and Chang Xu as the director.

Founded in 2013, SYQH has been deeply engaged in the rice industry for more than a decade, and is a national enterprise integrating production and processing, chain sales and new retail. The company's two brands, Shuiyun Qinghe and Shuiyun Daoxiang, have sold more than 100 series of products to more than 100 cities in China, and have deep cooperation with petrochina and Huilian. In addition to selling products, the company introduced food-related knowledge to the public, but also won consistent praise from the society, and established a very good word-of-mouth effect.