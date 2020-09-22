Getaround Selects Snapsheet’s End-to-End Digital Claims Management Platform

Expanded partnership powers a faster, better claims experience to enhance carsharing convenience and accessibility

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapsheet , a pioneer in cloud-native claims management technology, announced the expansion of a long-term partnership with Getaround . The carsharing platform that empowers users to instantly access and drive cars nearby selected the Snapsheet Claims platform to digitize and automate its claims processes. The Snapsheet platform enables Getaround to expedite repairs and process claims, maximizing vehicle availability across its nationwide marketplace.



Getaround, which includes insurance coverage for every trip, partnered with Snapsheet Appraisal Services to provide efficient auto physical damage appraisal services. As its business continues to grow, Getaround has tapped Snapsheet for its end-to-end claims management needs to support operations for its rapidly expanding network.

The cloud-native Snapsheet Claims platform powers straight-through processing to enable faster, better experiences and improve outcomes for all lines of P&C insurance. From digital intake of first notice of loss (FNOL) to data and technology assisted investigation and claims assessment, through digital payment processing for settlements, the platform improves engagement capabilities by enabling two-way, automated omnichannel communication and increasing transparency throughout the process.

Underpinned by Snapsheet’s Claims Automation Accelerator technology, the platform includes self-configurable, no-code workflow functionality and an API-driven structure.

“As a company devoted to changing the way people think about car ownership, creating convenient and seamless experiences is crucial to our mission,” said Maly Ohrenschall, Getaround’s Director of Claims. “This investment in digital claims management and omnichannel engagement empowers our network to safely share cars without missing a beat, while enabling us to balance company growth with efficiency through streamlined operations.”

“Getaround is at the forefront of the carsharing industry, and we are excited to launch new features and capabilities aligned with world class digital and consumer experiences required to support the sharing economy,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “We are thrilled our partnership has evolved to encompass our full suite of claims management solutions, which brings new innovation and enhanced experiences to Getaround’s growing marketplace.”

Snapsheet is the pioneering leader of cloud-native claims management technology, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on digitization and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer engagement, drive greater organizational agility and deliver transformational benefits through a range of cloud-native solutions within its Snapsheet Cloud software suite – Snapsheet Claims, Snapsheet Appraisals and Snapsheet Payments – as well as through Snapsheet Appraisal Services. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and insurance and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com .

Getaround empowers people to instantly access and drive great cars shared by people in their city. Cars can be rented by the hour, or the day, with insurance included. By using the Getaround app, people skip the lines and paperwork at traditional rental car counters, and the hassle of buying and maintaining a car.

Powered by Getaround Connect®, the proprietary connected car technology, Getaround creates a fun and safe carsharing experience without the need to meet the car owner, carry an access card, or coordinate picking up a car key. People share everything from a Prius to a Tesla and earn up to thousands in extra income each year, offsetting the high cost of car ownership while also making a positive impact on the environment.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Getaround is the world's largest connected carsharing marketplace with thousands of cars available in over 300 cities across the U.S. and Europe. For more information visit Getaround.com, download the iPhone or Android app, like on Facebook, and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

