CURO Achieves SOC 2 Certification

Compensation Management Technology Leader Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Data Security

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 Audit. The examination provides independent validation that CURO’s internal security controls and data confidentiality standards are in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria.

Considered the gold standard for security, the SOC 2 audit helps organizations ensure that the data assets of existing and potential customers remain protected. Testing follows set principles established by AICPA and is performed by third-party auditing firms. To complete the report, CURO worked with A-LIGN on the U.S. side and CyberWhite in the U.K.

“Compensation is highly sensitive and personal by nature, and protecting client information has always been a top priority. Achieving our SOC 2 certification reinforces CURO’s ongoing commitment to data security and confidentiality. This type of rigorous, independent audit provides detailed information and assurances about the controls and safeguards that we have in place,” said Gerry O’Neill, co-founder and CEO of CURO.

Achieving the SOC 2 Type 1 certification will enhance the trust that CURO customers place in its compensation management solutions.

Stewart Kerr, Chief Information & Security Officer for CURO, shared, “Completing a SOC 2 Type 1 audit represents significant progress for Curo. It makes a big statement about our commitment to the protection of our client data.”

O’Neill added, “CURO is fully invested in providing our clients – and their employees they support – with a safe, secure and fully compliant technology and associated processes based on industry best practice and universally recognized data security standards.”

About CURO Compensation
CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make easy and fair compensation decisions. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience in managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 300,000 employees across 150 countries. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

