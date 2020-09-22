President appoints economic, social council

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 22 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed an Economic and Social Council on Monday, in a move intended to ensure a space for dialogue with society.,

The body gives expression and solid support to the “Open Presidency” Principle, adopted by João Lourenço, since he came into Office, stated the Civil Affairs Office to the President of Republic.

The creation of this listening and interaction forum had been announced by the President of Republic last May in Luanda, at a meeting with representatives of civil society to assess the impact of covid-19 on companies and families.

In its press release, the Civil Affairs Office states that the Economic and Social Council will allow the incumbent of Executive Branch to receive contributions from relevant figures linked to the business, scientific and academic communities, cooperatives and associations that deal with the socio-economic development of women and young people.

The creation of the Council aims to ensure a more active participation of its members in the programming and execution of the tasks of national development, explains the document.

The source added that the Council also aims to reinforce the implementation of the agenda for social inclusion and recognition of meritocracy, which is being developed by the Angolan Executive.

Economic and Social Council comprises forty-five members, specialists in the areas of economic and social sciences.

It also comprises entrepreneurs and managers with notable experience at national and international level, who will serve a two-year term.

Forty individuals have already been appointed to the Council Board.

They are Adérito João Saramago Areias Pereira, Albano da Silva Lussati, André Amorim, António Carlos Cambuta, Belarmino Hungulo Jelembi, Carlos Alberto Amaral Rosado de Carvalho, Carlos Lopes, Cláudio Pinheiro Pinto Macedo, Domingos Vieira Vunge e Hernany Martins Pena Luís.

Ismael Abraão Gaspar Martins, João Manuel Mateus Gomes de Macedo, João Manuel, Jorge Hilário, José Carlos Manuel de Oliveira Cunha, José Jaime Agostinho de Sousa Freitas, José Ludovino Severino de Vasconcelos, José Octávio Serra Van-Dúnem, Laurinda de Jesus Fernandes Hoygaard, Lizete da Conceição Manuel Gonga, Manuel José Alves da Rocha, Manuel Victoriano Sumbula e Maria Fernanda Azevedo fazem igualmente parte do Conselho.

The president also appointed Maria Helena Ramos Pereira dos Santos Miguel, Mário Jorge Faria da Cruz, Mário Nelson Cardoso Maximino, Nelson Fidel Candundo Carrinho, Nuno Borges, Paulo Cabral Pedro Gaspar, Paulo Neto, Pedro Carmo Manuel Pereira, Pedro Godinho Domingos e Precioso Domingos.

Also joining the list are figures such as Ramiro Manuel Barreira, Salvador Rodrigues, Sérgio Zeferino de Assis Calundungo, Virgínia Maria Abrunhosa Lacerda Quartin, Vladimir Kiluange Agrias Russo, Wanderley Augusto Ribeiro e Yuri de Gilson Cassumba Quixina.

The Economic and Social Council is a body for reflection on issues of macroeconomic, business and social specialty, which is available to the

Holder of the Executive Branch for the purposes of consultation on matters of interest to the Executive.

It is an automous body which does not integrate the public administration.