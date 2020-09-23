GiaX Announcing DOCSIS™ Provisioning for its IRIS™ Gigabit Access over Coax Product Portfolio

GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a DOCSIS™ Provisioning support for its IRIS™ product portfolio.

ERLANGEN, GERMANY, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiaX™, the world leader in innovation for coaxial networks, is announcing a DOCSIS™ Provisioning support for its IRIS™ product portfolio. IRIS provides Broadband Service Providers with a means to re-use the in-building and to the building Coaxial networks when deploying Fiber to the curb or Fiber to the MDU, providing significant OPEX and CAPEX savings whilst executing on symmetrical services well beyond the 1 Gbps.

The IRIS portfolio is an end2end solution with both IRIS Network Controllers and IRIS CPE. The Network Controllers come in a variety of port configurations ranging from 1 to 24 RF ports. Each RF port can host up to 31 Iris CPE and is suitable for single-family homes as well as MDUs and multi-tenant living, leisure and work environments. The IRIS CPE portfolio is offers both modems as well as WIFI enabled home gateways.

The DOCSIS provisioning capability allows Cable operators and MSOs to provision broadband subscriber services for the IRIS solution using their existing DOCSIS provisioning systems. The advantage is that a deployment of the IRIS solution does not require new tools and processes, it is a transparent fit into existing provisioning solutions. IRIS also has the unique capability to enforce DOCSIS bandwidth service tiers using its per subscriber traffic shaping and policing capabilities. The GiaX DOCSIS provisioning is based on the DOCSIS Provisioning over EPON specification (DPoETM).

"The DOCSIS provisoning functionality was a requirement from a North American customer that allows them to deploy IRIS without any changes in their existing provisioning processes and systems.", said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX. “It makes IRIS seamlessly fit into the existing MSO provisioning architecture. On top of that, our unique capability to enforce provisioned bandwidth make this a very compelling and cost-efficient solution for MDUs”

For more information on our IRIS Portfolio, please visit http://www.giax.io

About GiaX

GiaX develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. HelEOS™, which has been adopted by Vodafone Deutschland (press-release), allows cable operators to implement Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) in their network without the massive investment required for extending the fiber network, the solution is also used for mobile backhaul. The company’s IRIS™ product line consists of network controllers and CPE and offers a means to re-use the in-building coax networks to offer symmetrical broadband services well beyond the 1Gbps.

Please visit, www.giax.io for more information.

