Vietnam becomes the "face mask factory" of the world and an advantage when investors find "the taste"

DONY Garment - Vietnamese Garment Factory Supplier - Apparel Clothing & Textile Manufactured Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

Vietnam is encouraging garment firms to produce personal protective equipment to compensate for the drop in exports due to the effects of the Covid-19.

There are many mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all follow international standards. The reason we chose Dony is because they fulfil Japan's market needs & meets our standard.” — said Nicolas Jo, Founder and CEO of JJFT, a fashion and textile group.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quickly redirect productionFor many years, garment and footwear firms / companies are shifting their production lines to Southeast Asian countries, in order to reduce their dependence on China and take advantage of Vietnam's trade agreements. . However, the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled this trend. The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS, which represents about 450 textile companies in Vietnam) calls the pandemic the worst crisis ever.From the beginning of the year to August 20, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam decreased by 13.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Over the years, FDI in Vietnam increased rapidly, only in 2019 increased 7% over the previous year.When orders from the US and Europe were exhausted, Vietnam's textile and apparel exports also decreased by 11.6% in the first eight months of this year.After China and India, Vietnam is the world's third largest textile exporter. Textile and garment is one of the fields that help Vietnam escape poverty and become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. In 2019, Vietnam exported a total of 32.6 billion USD in apparel and textiles under many brands such as Walmart and Adidas.H&M fashion brand representative said: “This spring, global apparel demand is down, having a big impact on our order volume with suppliers in all partner markets. companies, including Vietnam ".Mr. Vu Duc Giang - Chairman of VITAS, said: "The textile and garment industry has never been under pressure and changed plans so quickly as today.In order to "survive" through the Covid-19 crisis, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Vietnam must "become the world's face mask factory for export"."A lot of textile and apparel companies have switched to making masks, most of which are successful," said Frank Weiand, a supply chain localization consultant at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Hanoi.Vietnam gains international recognition as top quality brand for ppe and face masks meeting worldwide quality standards Dony Garment , an international exporter of protective clothing and face masks that meet multiple global standards, is becoming Vietnam’s face of high-quality garment manufacturing. The company is already in the business of fabricating uniforms and a variety of garment products on-demand order, but the mass production of protective clothing and premium quality face masks during COVID-19 has brought one of Vietnam’s biggest garment manufacturers into international news light. While Dony Garment is directing its 5% income to social welfare just like its donation of 100,000 face masks to the U.S., the company is being featured on Financial Times as “Dony Garment thrives.”As the COVID 19 and international crises both rose earlier this year, a lot of worldwide PPE manufacturers came forward to meet the market demand, but the real concern in countries was the quality of equipment, and that is where Dony Garment flies high. Meeting standards of FDA in America, REACH in Germany, DGA in France, and CE in Europe, Dony Garment is second to none in reaching the peak of quality along with its compatibility, comfort-ability, and reliability.The 3-ply face mask developed through closed sterilization technology by Dony Garment is reusable. The Antimicrobial Cotton used in the face mask not only fights the spread of the coronavirus but comes with the added feature of protection against UV light. The anti-droplet face mask is 99.9% effective against the spread of the virus. The boldest feature of the Dony face mask is that its breathing resistance is human friendly, allowing free breathing without any discomfort. Aside from meeting medical standards, its dominance in the world market is also because of its eco-friendly, skin-friendly, and economical dynamics.After the coronavirus broke out, the company started receiving local orders for protective clothing and masks but soon by the virtue of its top quality, it gained access to six continents and mass consumers like the USA, Australia, and Europe. Considering the fact that China was the first victim of COVID 19, many of the consumers are reluctant to book PPEs and masks from China, in the meantime Dony Garment (Vietnam) appeared as the best alternative. Booking mega shipments for worldwide exports, while climbing on the ladder of quality every day, has been the trademark of Dony Garment.Personal Protective Equipment is another side where Dony Garment has excelled tremendously to save the world. Vietnam’s leading company is fabricating protective overall and isolation gown as two separate products to help equip the health workers across the globe. The PPEs produced by Dony Garment are also certified and standardized following the laid down prescriptions. The use of PPEs according to the description provided by the manufacturer, can prove turning point in the fight against not just the COVID but other transferable diseases and undesirable content. The overall shields the virus 360, but the design and the fabric do not restrict movement nor obstruct in the comfort of the individual. The material of the PPE is lightweight and thus breathable. The elasticity, zipper, and shoe cover makes it an ultimate choice for protection while adding no strain or stress in the body during long working hours.Apart from the PPEs and Masks Dony Garment has been in the field of designing elegant uniforms for worker, and their designs and quality is popular all over the world. I ordered printed T-shirts and printed uniforms here. Quality products, very reasonable prices. Visiting at the workshop saw very large scale chemicals. There are countless shirt designs from other companies that have been customized before. I like 100% cotton at the shop's Uniform T-shirt. Very cool, soft, smooth. Price is also very good, reasonable price Enthusiastic staff advises”, says Junghyun, one of the many satisfied customers.

3-PLY CLOTH FACE MASKS WHOLESALE, BULK AND BRANDED (FDA & CE APPROVED)