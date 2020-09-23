Mold Inspection and Testing in Encinitas and San Marcos Offered During COVID-19

About

Located in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and mold testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California. As an independent, third party inspection company, EZ Mold Inspections only offers inspection and testing services with no conflict of interest. The company does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, clients can trust that EZ Mold Inspections has no financial incentive to find asbestos or mold problems and will only seek the truth to provide clients with honest answers.

mold testing services