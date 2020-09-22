Maserati Awards Global Deal to TomTom

TomTom to Supply Maps, Navigation Software and Connected Services for New Maserati Models including the MC20 Supercar

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that it will provide Maserati with maps, navigation software and connected services for the all-new Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) in-vehicle infotainment system. Drivers of upcoming Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte models will be the first to benefit from a wide range of innovative features provided by TomTom, including: IQ Maps, traffic, connected navigation services, destination prediction, and a premium user interface. The Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte will hit the road in October, whilst other models like the recently unveiled MC20 supercar will follow in 2021.



"We are delighted that our premium navigation will now power Maserati’s exclusive sports cars,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Maserati drivers will benefit from seamless connectivity and automatic over-the-air map updates so they can get in and get going.”

The MIA in-vehicle infotainment system includes the full array of TomTom’s traffic and connected navigation services. This includes TomTom EV Services showing charging points and their availability for Maserati’s upcoming electrified Folgore range, slated for 2021. New to Maserati cars, dynamic range mapping will help drivers to visualize the vehicle’s range by displaying how far they can drive on their map. If the car’s battery or fuel is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver will be prompted via an onscreen warning to navigate towards a charging point or fuel station. The driver will be provided with a cost comparison of available recharging /refueling stations that are within range.

Destination prediction is also a new feature that enables the system to learn when it is time to prompt the driver with guidance towards one of the user’s favorite places.

“We want Maserati drivers to get in their car and focus on their driving experience,” said Theo-Han Jansen, Head of e-Mobility and Connectivity at Maserati. “TomTom’s new navigation with integrated voice control allows for a seamless and safe experience.”

TomTom’s integrated solution will be displayed across both the center console and cluster screens, featuring a premium TomTom user interface customizable to the driver's personal preferences. This integrated approach means the MIA system can project moving lane and turn-by-turn guidance, as well as speed camera, traffic and hazard warnings to the vehicle’s cluster screen. This feature reduces lateral head movement so drivers can focus on the road for a smooth and safer drive.

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

TomTom Media:

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba3b0db5-7480-4fa5-9dc0-670c39bcd232

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.