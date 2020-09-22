Vertiv Introduces Monitoring Solution Delivering Powerful New Capabilities to Small and Medium-sized Edge Data Centres

Vertiv (https://www.Vertiv.com), (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced Vertiv™ Environet™ Alert (https://bit.ly/33RpV3I), a new software offering that brings enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring and management (https://bit.ly/33RpV3I) capabilities to smaller data centres and edge facilities. Available globally, Vertiv Environet Alert is affordable and easy to use, eliminating the two most common barriers to the deployment of monitoring and management tools in these types of environments.

Vertiv Environet Alert delivers real-time, vendor-agnostic monitoring of critical infrastructure systems and alerts the appropriate personnel immediately when those systems are at risk. The software acts as a single pane of glass, with a new, modern and intuitive user interface that delivers visibility and data to users. Users can customise the data points that are monitored and reported to focus on what they need to most effectively protect and optimise their business.

“Purpose-built data centre monitoring is crucial to provide visibility to operations and to reduce risks and costs, but few solutions have been able to economically scale for smaller operations,” said Mike O’Keeffe, vice president for service and software solutions at Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Vertiv Environet Alert provides essential monitoring services for small and medium sized businesses to stay connected with their critical infrastructure and ensure business continuity.”

Vertiv Environet Alert provides superior monitoring, alerting, trending and data organisation capabilities for companies in such verticals as healthcare, financial services, government, education and other industries that rely on smaller data centres and edge facilities. It is compatible with SNMP devices and integrates via a published API with other network management tools, data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) software, and building management systems to enable a complete view of network operations and streamline management of those systems.

Media Contact: APO Group PR Agency Email: lerato.chiyangwa@apo-opa.com

