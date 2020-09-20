Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,471 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE; MWTI RESPONDS TO SAMOA OBSERVER ARTICLE

SAMOA, September 20 - Ministry of Works, Transport & Infrastructure

21th September 2020; We wish to respond to an article published by the Samoa Observer on 20th September 2020, with the headline “Chinese company warned over construction breaches”.

The letter dated 09 January 2020 to Shanghai Construction Group is a standard procedure letter of the Planning and Urban Management Agency (PUMA), a division of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MWTI). 

Such a letters is part of PUMA’s usual compliance monitoring and enforcement works for development consents issued to developers, which in this case is Shanghai Construction Group. 

The Ministry wishes to confirm that remedial actions have already been undertaken by Shanghai Construction Group since the issuance of the mentioned letter early this year.

Shanghai Construction Group responded within the timeframe specified by PUMA and the remedial actions undertaken satisfactorily addressed the concerns of PUMA. 

Therefore no further enforcement action under the PUM Act was required.

Furthermore, the additional works requested by the Ministry from the Huizhou Municipality was to ensure the effective functioning and usage of the Friendship Park when completed. 

Some of these additional works have already been completed.

We continue to work in close collaboration with our donor partner and Shanghai Construction Group, to ensure the successful completion of the Friendship Park project.   

We also wish to note that our office never received a request for comments from Samoa Observer as mentioned in their article.

September 22, 2020

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE; MWTI RESPONDS TO SAMOA OBSERVER ARTICLE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.