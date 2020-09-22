Canadian Face Shield Company Cap Shield Receives Government of Canada Approval as Medical Device

Cap Shield is now certified as a medical device for use in relation to COVID-19.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 18, 2020, the Minister of Health passed an interim order respecting the importation and sale of medical devices for use in relation to COVID-19.There are many face shields on the market in Canada, but not all of them have received this level of certification from the government.On September 04, 2020, COVID-19 medical device authorization was awarded to Cap Shield for their reusable face shield products; the Original Cap Shield, the Flat Brim Cap Shield, and the Kids Cap Shield.Founder of Cap Shield, Joshua Bradshaw, has been making automation machinery with his company, Vital Manufacturing Inc, since 2014 and pivoted the operations to make PPE in March of 2020. Since launching, Cap Shield has been selling reusable face shields across Canada via their online store. Cap Shields will be available in retail stores in the near future.“After much anticipation, we were ecstatic to receive our interim order certification earlier this month,” says Joshua Bradshaw, CEO at Cap Shield. “Obtaining this certification represents our commitment to the product, proving we are not in this for short-term gain. It is our goal to become a permanent household brand and we will continue to support local product development and manufacturing for all of our products - right here in Canada."With many adult and kid’s face shield products available online and in stores across Canada, it can be hard for consumers to know which brand to purchase. Purchasing a face shield that has been certified by Health Canada, however, can help bring confidence to consumers and assure them they have chosen the best product for their COVID-19 safety plans and additional protection against COVID-19 droplets.For more information about Cap Shield, please visit https://capshield.ca About Cap ShieldCap Shield is a division of Vital Manufacturing Inc in Surrey, BC. The company manufactures and sells personal protective equipment to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Cap Shields are affordable and reusable plastic face shields that easily clip to the brim of ball caps and visors with three patent-pending clips.The company's main focus is to provide comfortable, crystal clear face shields for adults and kids that can be worn easily all day and can be paired with a mask for increased protection against Covid-19 droplets and aerosols. Follow us on Instagram for the latest information.