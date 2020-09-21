Daigo Genji Will Launch the DG Innovation Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, is pleased to announce that it will launch the DG Innovation Challenge, an exclusive, four-day event for students who have completed the 22-week entrepreneurial DG Program.



Held at the Daigo Genji Investment Strategies department, 20 DG postgraduates will join a cross-functional team of data scientists, market research experts and Daigo Genji mentors to create a trading plan and trading strategy with the potential to generate $2 million within three years. This collaborative event is the first project the department has undertaken with university-level students, and will serve as a starting point for future events with creative, diverse and high-achieving millennials.

"Daigo Genji recognizes and harnesses the tremendous capabilities of our postgraduates," said Izumi M. Kunie, CEO at Daigo Genji. “This kind of influential programs truly help preparing our students to succeed in a continuously changing global economy. The DG Innovation Challenge aligns well with Daigo Genji’s vision to be a trading solutions provider that puts customers first.”

“This event is a great way to connect with students with high potential and provide them with a platform that will unlock their creativity, tackle real-world business challenges and develop new and innovative solutions for customers," added Mr. Kunie.

Daigo Genji has been always a proud supporter of the local Financial Education System which is dedicated to inspiring students and preparing them to succeed in today’s global financial system.

About Daigo Genji

Daigo Genji is an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities and multi asset exchanges throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Daigo Genji is providing a full range of trading services to commercial, institutional and individual customers. Daigo Genji is a privately held company with directors that forged their expertise in the commodity markets in the last 30 years and that remain committed to the continued growth of the company and the leadership within the industry.

