Summary

Company Announcement

GHSW, LLC. is voluntarily recalling 1512 units of Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl due to undeclared milk and egg allergens in the dressing that are not declared on the label. People who are allergic to milk and eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The dressing is located in a pouch found inside the clear 21.5 oz. bowl. These bowls are sold in the refrigerated section of the store.

The recalled product(s) were shipped to 36 Trader Joe’s stores in the following states: AR, CO, KS, LA, NM, OK, TN, and TX.

The recall has been isolated to only Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl with the Best By dates 09/23/20, 09/24/20, 09/25/20, 09/26/20, and 09/28/20 on the front of the package. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

No reports of illnesses or injury have been received to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the dressing containing milk and egg was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of milk or egg.

GHSW, LLC is urging customers with any milk and egg allergy concerns to return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the recalled products. GHSW is standing by to answer customer questions at 888-449-9386, M-F, 9 am to 4 pm PST.