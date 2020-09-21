Court Enacts New Uniform Domestic Relations and Juvenile Forms

The Ohio Supreme Court has enacted new uniform Domestic Relations and Juvenile forms, effective today. These forms were developed to help self-represented litigants access the justice system and are widely used by parties, attorneys, and local courts around the state.

The standardized forms were amended in order to comply with recent changes to federal and state statutes. The revised forms also contain more user-friendly plain language, instructive guidance, and consistency across all forms.

Change how child support is calculated in accordance with current law

Eliminate the reference to spousal support being tax deductible, in accordance with revised federal law

And update the notarization sections to follow new Ohio statutory requirements.

Substantively, the updated forms:

While the forms are effective immediately, the Court will also be accepting public comment for 45 days.

Public comment should be submitted in writing or via email by Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 to: