Atlantic Herring Landing Restrictions and Spawning Closure

CONTACT: Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095 Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 September 21, 2020

Durham, NH – On September 17, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Herring Management Board (the Management Board) set the ‘Days Out’ for the Season 2 period (October 1–December 31) via conference call. The 2020 Area 1A allowable catch was set at 3,344 metric tons and seasonal quotas of 72.8% available from June 1 through September 30 and 27.2% available from October 1 through December 31.

Effective Thursday, October 1, at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, October 11, at 11:59 p.m., commercial harvesters will be prohibited from landing Atlantic herring taken from Management Area 1A. Effective Monday, October 12 through Sunday, October 18, commercial harvesters will be prohibited from landing Atlantic herring taken from Management Area 1A on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. These restrictions apply from 12:01 a.m. on Thursdays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays. Effective Monday, October 19, commercial harvesters will be prohibited from landing Atlantic herring taken from Management Area 1A on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. These restrictions apply from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesdays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays.

These restrictions will remain in effect until 92% of the Total Allowable Catch in Area 1A is projected to be exceeded, or until further amended.

The Management Board will reconvene via conference call to review fishing effort on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to join the meeting by phone by calling (571) 317-3112 and entering access code 947-666-941 or by using the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/947666941.

Atlantic herring harvesters and dealers should also be aware that the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Spawning Area, which includes areas within the jurisdiction of New Hampshire, will be closed from 12:01 a.m. on September 23, through 11:59 p.m. on November 3, (pursuant to Fis 603.07). It is unlawful to fish for, take, or possess unprocessed herring during this closure.

An exception to the rule is that any vessel may land herring taken as an incidental catch in the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Spawning Area or in Management Area 1A, up to a maximum of 2,000 pounds per calendar day. This does not prevent the landing of Atlantic herring taken from an area not under a closure or restriction provided the vessel is equipped with a functional vessel monitoring system.

This spawning closure may be extended by the Executive Director of the Management Board if results of the herring samples collected at the end of the closure indicate spawning is ongoing.

