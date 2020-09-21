Aziyo Biologics Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (“Aziyo”), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced today that Maybelle Jordan, Vice President of Business Development of Biomerix Corporation, and Brigid Makes, former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Miramar Labs, have joined its board of directors.



Maybelle Jordan has served as Vice President of Business Development of Biomerix Corporation, a biomaterials company focused on scaffold technology in the medical technology industry, since 2011, and as Chief Operating Officer for Biomerix from 2003 to 2011. She also co-founded and served as President and CEO of MTrap Inc., a clinical-stage biomaterials company developing a cancer therapeutic device for treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, from 2015 to 2019. Ms. Jordan holds an M.B.A. from Harvard University and a B.S. in Biology from Yale University.

Brigid A. Makes has served as an independent consultant for medical device and healthcare companies since July 2017, specifically advising on finance, accounting and funding responsibilities. From September 2011 to July 2017, Ms. Makes served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Miramar Labs, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on aesthetics and dermatology. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AGA Medical Corp, a medical device company developing interventional devices for the minimally invasive treatment of structural heart defects and peripheral vascular disorders. Prior to joining AGA, Ms. Makes held various positions at Nektar Therapeutics Inc. from 1999 to 2006, including serving as Chief Financial Officer. Since December 2019, she has also served as a member of the board of directors of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. a publicly-traded neuro-pharmaceutical company. Ms. Makes holds an M.B.A. from Bentley University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance & International Business from McGill University.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Maybelle and Brigid, women of significant accomplishments, to our board of directors,” said Ron Lloyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aziyo Biologics. “Their expertise across biologics and medical devices will complement the broad range of experience of our Board of Directors. We are confident that they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to expand our portfolio of products, build deeper relationships with customers, and execute on our mission of improving patient outcomes in patients facing implantable device-related complications.”

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

